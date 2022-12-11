First-half notes and numbers as Jets allow late first-half touchdown, trail 7-0

The Jets were looking at the possibility of at least being scoreless with the Buffalo Bills at halftime. Until the last drive for the Bills happened. More specifically, until all the dumb penalties and mental mistakes struck for the Jets.

It was a little mistake at the time, but the offsides penalty on fourth down by C.J. Mosley really ended up being a killer, along with other penalties and mistakes on the drive. It culminated with a 24-yard touchdown pass by Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. That’s your game right now, as the Jets trail the Bills 7-0.

The other big story for the Jets is the status of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who limped off the field with what has been ruled a calf injury. He is questionable to return. Williams had two of the team’s three sacks of Allen in the first half and is now up to 11 for the season. Wide receiver Corey Davis was already ruled out with a head injury.

Mike White, who came out for a play himself after being crushed by Ed Oliver but came right back in, is 9/14 for 86 yards passing. He has also been sacked twice.

The Jets have just 29 yards rushing and just 95 net yards of offense.

Five Jets receivers — Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Tyler Conklin, Davis and Michael Carter — have caught a pass thus far.

The Jets will receive the ball to start the second half and really could use some points on this drive to try and take back some of the momentum they lost on what could end up being a back-breaking drive to end the first half. It’s up to them to decide if it will end up being that type of drive.

