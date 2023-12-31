First half highlights: Seahawks trail Steelers 17-14

The Seattle Seahawks are locked in a tight one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike the last two games, the Seahawks actually have a few highlights from the first half worth sharing!

Pittsburgh got things rolling when on their second possession of the game they went 85 yards in 14 plays, killing nearly eight full minutes from the clock to take a 7-0 lead. The Seahawks answered the call immediately, and started off on the right foot thanks to this completion to DK Metcalf.

Two plays later, Kenneth Walker III scampered in untouched for a 13-yard touchdown to get the Seahawks on the board.

The Steelers retook the lead with a field goal on their next drive, but the Seahawks answered once more. This time, Geno Smith found rookie sensation Jaxon Smith-Njigba on third down for the second touchdown of the day.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks immediately surrendered a touchdown drive to Pittsburgh. Neither team has seemed particularly interested in slowing down the other, leading to makings of a rather unexcepted shootout. After holding the Steelers to a turnover on downs on their first drive, Pittsburgh went on to score on their next three straight possessions. The only other time they did not score was on their final possession before the first half expired.

The Seahawks will get the ball to start the third quarter. Be sure to follow @TheSeahawksWire on Twitter for live updates during the game.

