First half highlights: Seahawks trail Panthers 13-12

The Seattle Seahawks are in another close fight with the Carolina Panthers, as they trail 13-12 at intermission. It’s been a mostly defensive struggle, as both teams have combined for one lone touchdown, and unfortunately it belongs to the team wearing black and blue.

The Seahawks have been unable to find the end zone so far, but they haven’t struggled to move the ball. Their offense keeps stalling in Panthers territory, but they’ve managed to find themselves there, thanks in part to big plays like this from running back Kenneth Walker III:

Watch the ankles. 😮‍💨 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/AfxZY79PZ1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2023

The bad news is when you keep settling for field goals, you allow the opponent to remain in the game. The Panthers finally took advantage of Seattle’s inability to finish drives with touchdowns and scored one of their own.

Dalton to Chark for 6 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jcKViKRoGe — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 24, 2023

The Seahawks did manage to connect on a fourth Jason Myers field goal right before halftime to cut the deficit to one point. Carolina will get the ball to start the third quarter.

