First half highlights: JSN, rookies, shine in Seahawks offense

Saturday night’s all right for rookies showing out for the Seattle Seahawks. It is halftime and the Seahawks are leading the Cowboys 17-7 and it has been an explosive two quarters for Seattle’s rookies.

When the Seahawks drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round, fans were understandably excited. On Saturday night, that excitement is going to evolve into a fervor. After this massive reception, Seattle scored on the next play to regain the lead.

JSN wasn’t the only rookie receiver showing off his moves. Former UCLA Bruin had a touchdown last week, and is picking up where he left off. Bobo is certainly making his case he belongs on this roster.

Don’t think the wide receivers were the only ones having fun. Fellow Bruin Zach Charbonnet had an explosive 29-yard run to get into Dallas’ territory immediately following Bobo’s 28-yard reception. Additionally, SaRodorick Thompson Jr. scored a one-yard touchdown to extend Seattle’s head to ten.

