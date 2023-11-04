First half highlights: Jarquez Hunter is the difference

It is halftime in the Music City, and the Tigers are holding onto a 17-7 road advantage.

Auburn set the tone of the game early by scoring two quick touchdowns which allowed them to take a 14-0 lead into the 2nd quarter. Momentum slowly crept toward Vanderbilt in the second quarter, as the Commodores limited Auburn to gain just 72 yards of total offense and were able to score on a pick-six.

Auburn’s defense has kept Vanderbilt from changing the tone of the game, as they have limited the Commodores to gain just 93 total yards on offense.

Here is a look at several of the plays that defined the first half for Auburn in their contest at Vanderbilt.

Hunter turns on the jets

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter made Vanderbilt pay for a missed 43-yard field goal on their first possession of the game. On the second play of Auburn’s first drive, Hunter scampered 67 yards for Auburn’s first score. The play was the longest from scrimmage of the season.

He's not done yet

It turns out that one 50-plus-yard run was not enough for Hunter. On the Tigers’ third possession, Hunter raced 56 yards for his second score of the day. By the end of the 1st quarter, he had rushed for 121 yards on four carries.

Jarquez Hunter has 3 carries in the first quarter…and has 121 yards and ✌️ TDs… Is that good, @jarquezhunter? pic.twitter.com/rpN9jE0adf — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 4, 2023

DJ James make physical tackle

The Auburn defense has shut out the Vanderbilt offense in the first half, and most of the reason has been due to the play of DJ James. James leads the team in tackles with six through one half of play, including this play where he shed a block in enough time to make a tackle.

Payton Thorne nearly blows red zone scoring opportunity

There were several miscues in the second half, and this is a play that nearly cost the Tigers a scoring opportunity. Late in the first half, Thorne threw a pass that was nearly intercepted in the end zone. Luckily for Thorne, the pass was dropped and Auburn was able to get a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire