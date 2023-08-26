Seahawks Highlights: WR Jake Bobo with another big touchdown

The Seattle Seahawks are halfway through their preseason finale, taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks were seemingly stuck in the mud for most of the first half, with the offense struggling to sustain drives. However, the defense kept them in it long enough to keep it close.

The biggest play of the first half for Seattle was Drew Lock finding undrafted rookie receiver Jake Bobo for the first points of the morning. Bobo now accounts for two of the Seahawks’ four receiving touchdowns this preseason.

Fill in the blank. Jake Bobo is _______.#SEAvsGB on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/eRJBp9DGJE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2023

This scoring drive was kicked off thanks to a clutch stop on 4th down deep in Seattle’s side of the field. In an instant, the vibes of the game flipped.

The Seahawks trail the Packers 12-7, thanks in part to a blocked PAT from defensive back Michael Jackson. Seattle will get the ball to start the second half.

