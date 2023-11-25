First half highlights: The Iron Bowl is tight through one half

The first half of the 88th Iron Bowl is complete, and there is a fun finish brewing at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn at the break, 17-14 thanks to a few late scores in the 2nd quarter. Auburn’s Ja’varrius Johnson scored with 2:24 remaining in the half on a reverse play that was set up by a 56-yard rush from running back Damari Alston on the previous play. Three plays later, Alabama took the lead back on a 68-yard pass from Jalen Milroe to Jermaine Burton with 1:33 to go in the first half.

The Tigers ended with 201 total yards after being able to gain just 74 in the 1st quarter, all on the ground. Hunter and Alston combined to rush for 153 of Auburn’s 181 rushing yards while Payton Thorne completed just 2-of-10 passes for 20 yards. Defensively, Austin Keys and Jalen McLeod lead in tackles with four each.

Here are the plays that defined the first half between Auburn and Alabama.

An early facemask call

SEC officials struck early in this one. Following Alabama’s opening touchdown, an Alabama defender appeared to have grabbed the facemask of Auburn returner Brian Battie on the ensuing return. The penalty was not called, and Auburn was forced to punt.

The flag on the play was on Auburn. No facemask penalty called. pic.twitter.com/aeJ8gK0pSG — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2023

Damari Alston finds the end zone

Auburn found the end zone for the first time with 5:00 remaining in the 1st quarter. The Tigers capped off a five-play, 68-yard drive with a four-yard rush by Damari Alston to tie the game at 7-7.

Nixon makes a huge stop

Auburn’s run game has been solid through one half of play, but the defense has made several stops as well including this one linebacker Larry Nixon III.

Plankton mentality strikes again

This highlight is dedicated to the teamwork of Oscar Chapman and Jaylin Simpson. Chapman booted a 45-yard punt that was downed by Simpson at the 1-yard line. The Crimson Tide failed to score on this drive despite recording two first downs.

May seem like a benign highlight but it’s the little things in a game like this that gives the underdog a chance. #auburnfootball @thewarrapport pic.twitter.com/SakXHgb5Ie — Mike G. (@mikegittens) November 25, 2023

The Tigers grab the lead

Although it was for a short time, Auburn took the lead on a 12-yard reverse play by Ja’varrius Johnson to push Auburn ahead, 14-10 with 2:24 to go in the half.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire