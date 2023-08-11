First half highlights: Drew Lock throws TD to Easop Winston Jr.

The first half in the Seattle Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings has just concluded. As both teams enter intermission, the Seahawks trail the Vikings by a score of 10-7.

It was a sluggish first half for quarterback Drew Lock and Seattle’s offense. However, life was found towards the end of the second quarter. Lock found journeyman Easop Winston Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown on third-and-seven.

Three Vikings were in the vicinity, yet Lock was able to thread the needle excellently.

Another fun highlight was watching defensive back Coby Bryant bring some boom back to the Seahawks secondary. Of course, it was flagged, but it was more than enough to give the 12th Man a real taste of football.

