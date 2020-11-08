First Half Highlights: Chargers vs. Raiders

The Chargers currently lead the Raiders by the score of 17-14 at the halfway mark.

Stopping the run has been an issue for Los Angeles, who has allowed 97 yards on 12 carries. Both of Las Vegas’ touchdowns have been on the ground, one by running back Devontae Booker and the other by Joshua Jacobs.









On the other side of the ball, the Bolts’ offense has steadily been hanging in there. The running game has been led by running back Kalen Ballage, who has seven carries for 39 yards and the team’s first score.





On the second to last drive of the half, quarterback Justin Herbert was perfect. It ended in a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen.

On the following defensive stand, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery came up big by forcing and recovering a fumble on quarterback Derek Carr.



