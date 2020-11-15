First Half Highlights: Chargers vs. Dolphins

The Chargers currently trail the Dolphins by the score of 17-7 at the halfway mark.

Things didn’t start too hot for Los Angeles after punter Ty Long botched the snap and had it blocked, allowing Miami to take over at their opponent’s one-yard line. From there, running back Salvon Ahmed punched it up the gut for the first score of the game.

L.A. could’ve held Miami to a field goal on their next drive, but a defensive offsides penalty on cornerback Quenton Meeks led to a passing touchdown from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

The Dolphins were close to taking a 21-point lead, but a botched snap and fumble recovery by linebacker Nick Vigil led to a scoring possession. Quarterback Justin Herbert took it himself for a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Miami will start the second half with the football.