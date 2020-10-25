First Half Highlights: Chargers vs. Jaguars

The Chargers lead the Jaguars by the score of 16-14 at the halfway mark.

It’s been tale of stories. Los Angeles was lights out in the first quarter, but the script shifted in the second quarter as Jacksonville started to find their groove.

L.A. used the bye week to get more creative on offense, as they’ve shown a handful of new play designs, including one by wide receiver Joe Reed on a jet sweep.





Quarterback Justin Herbert has been up and down today, but he did manage to expand the team’s lead with a beautiful pass to tight end Donald Parham down the seam.





The Chargers were up 16-0 when the momentum started to go in the Jaguars’ favor.

Running back James Robinson has carried the team with 97 total yards and two touchdowns.







