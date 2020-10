First Half Highlights: Chargers vs. Saints

The Chargers lead the Saints by the score of 20-10 at the half.

Los Angeles has been carried by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert’s dominance. Herbert is 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert linked up with wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry in the end zone.













Herbert continues to exemplify his arm strength.





Aside from the final drive, where the Saints scored their first touchdown, the defense has done a good job at pressuring QB Drew Brees and keeping everything underneath.

Sitting atop of the notable defensive plays was free safety Nasir Adderley’s first career interception.