First half highlights: Auburn experiencing a slow start in Baton Rouge

Auburn football trails No. 20 LSU at halftime, 20-7, in Baton Rouge.

LSU is in complete control of the game through the first 30 minutes, as they have outgained Auburn, 309-107 yards in the first half. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 12-of-19 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, with his top receiver being Malik Nabors. Nabors has hauled in three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Zy Alexander has five tackles with two pass breakups.

For Auburn, Jarquez Hunter owns the lone touchdown scored in the game when he rushed into the endzone from two yards out in the 2nd quarter. He has just 12 yards on four carries. Passing-wise, Auburn is 6-of-14 for 36 yards between Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford.

Despite being down, Auburn has posted several highlights that are worth mentioning. Here are the first half highlights from Auburn’s game at LSU.

Robby Ashford sets up the score

It took over 15 minutes for Auburn to find the endzone, but they were able to in the 2nd quarter. Before Auburn crossed the endzone, Robby Ashford connected with tight end Brandon Frazier to set up the Tigers inside the five yard line.

Auburn gets on the board

The Ashford to Frazier connection set up Jarquez Hunter to score his 3rd touchdown of the season. Hunter’s direct snap scored from two yards out to cut LSU’s lead to 17-7 with 14:22 in the first half.

Eugene Asante gets a sack

SACK by Eugene 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/yFHR4ZEzN0 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 15, 2023

Eugene Asante used the momentum from Hunter’s score to deliver a sack to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on the first play of the ensuing drive. The drive ended with an LSU field goal to extend the lead to 20-7. Asante ended the first half with five tackles.

James creates an opportunity

The combo of Jaylin Simpson and DJ James teamed up to pick off Daniels late in the second quarter. Daniels tossed a pass that bounced off of Simpson and into the hands of James for his second interception of the year.

