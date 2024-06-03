First half flurry helps Derry beat Waterford

Three first half goals helped Derry City get back to winning ways in the Premier Division against Waterford at the Brandywell on Monday night.

Michael Duffy opened the scoring, with Mark Connolly doubling their advantage and Patrick Hoban rounding off the scoring before half-time.

Patrick McEleney was stretchered off with a suspected broken arm after lengthily treatment in the second half in the only blemish on a positive night for Ruaidhri Higgins' side.

The win halts the Candystripes' three game run without a victory and moves them to within two points of leaders Shelbourne having played a game more.

Derry played like a side with a point to prove after their recent disappointing run of results and they started brightly on home soil.

They took an early lead on 11 minutes courtesy of Duffy, who registered his fifth league goal of the season.

Ten minutes later Connolly doubled their advantage and Hoban added a third for the rampant hosts before the break.

Connor Parsons came closest for Waterford, with his curling strike from 20-yards out hitting the far post and bouncing out.

The second half was played at a slower pace with Derry already in the ascendancy.

Paul McMullen fired wide for the Candystripes before Padraig Amond forced Brian Maher into a save at the other end.

McEleney was then stretchered off after 10 minutes of treatment from falling awkwardly on his arm.

Higgins' side will now look ahead to their game against Galway United on Friday night at the Brandywell.