First half dooms DWU men on the road against Concordia

Jan. 6—SEWARD, Neb. — A poor first half resulted in a 92-71 road loss for the Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball team against conference rival Concordia Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers were outscored 47-28 in the opening half, while the Bulldogs shot 56.3 percent from the field, opposed to a 33.3% shooting clip from DWU.

DWU was more competitive in the second half, scoring 43 points on 48.6 percent shooting, but Concordia's offense was unrelenting, tacking on 45 second-half points to secure the 21-point win.

In defeat, Jakob Dobney led the Tigers with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Diang Gatluak added 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Trailing 18-15 to open the game, the Tigers surrendered a 23-6 run to trail by 20 points late in the half. DWU attempted to claw its way back, cutting the lead to 59-46 with 13:45 remaining following an Ethan Determan layup, but the Bulldogs responded with a 9-0 run to stretch the lead back out.

Concordia (10-4, 5-3 GPAC) was steadied by 19 points from Tristan Smith, 17 points from Noah Schutte and 13 points from Lukas Helms.

DWU (8-8, 3-5 GPAC) returns home to face No. 17 Morningside at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 at the Corn Palace.