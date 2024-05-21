'First half was controversy free, the second was punctuated with it'

[BBC]

Edinburgh v Munster was game of two halves. Not in the traditional sense, because this was as close to an 80-minute performance as Edinburgh have put in this season, but because the first half was controversy free and the second half was punctuated with it.

We'll start with the RG Snyman late tackle. It wasn’t just late, it appeared deliberate. He flinches to the right as he thinks the ball is coming straight at him and then corrects his run and clatters Ben Healy.

Even if that’s unfair, the referee’s decision to award Munster a free-kick in a game which up that point had been physical but without needle of any kind was completely over the top. He may as well have just given them the seven points.

Edinburgh could have been given a penalty try on 63 minutes. Conor Murray was never onside, he was off his feet and his knocking on of the ball was cynical. Ali Price might have had an easy dive over had Murray not taken one for his team. Might, unfortunately, is not certainty so only a penalty and a yellow card resulted.

Scrums are a lottery as an attacking weapon. Munster deployed every trick in the book and managed to waste three minutes of the sin-bin period with resets before the referee made a decision and awarded Edinburgh a penalty. The subsequent try by Boan Venter could have been disallowed but perhaps it balanced out the Snyman nonsense.

Ultimately the ghost of the previous home game against Munster came back to haunt Edinburgh. In that match we were three points ahead at half-time and conceded a try and the lead on 41 minutes. This time we were four ahead at the same juncture and it was on 42 minutes when we gave up a try and the lead.

At least on this occasion we stayed in the fight. More of that fight will be needed against Benetton if we are to do something we haven’t done since 2015 - when a 73rd-minute Greig Tonks penalty helped us to our last win in Treviso.

Sandy Smith can be found at The Burgh Watch