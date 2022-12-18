First half of Cardinals-Broncos an offensive stinkfest

The Arizona Cardinals entered halftime of their Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a 6-3 lead. However, it was a terrible showing of offense from both teams.

The Cardinals amassed 87 yards of offense in the first half. The Broncos had 126.

Both teams were only 1-for-7 on third down.

Both teams had turnovers. Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy was intercepted by Justin Simmons.

Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien fumbled and was sacked six times in the first half.

The Broncos sacked McCoy twice.

The Broncos missed a field goal.

McCoy’s passer rating in the first half was 43.5.

The Cardinals were winning, but it was nearly unwatchable.

List

Cardinals-Broncos live updates, scoring, highlights

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire