First-half analysis of Browns Week 2 matchup vs. Jets

After getting off to a hot start on their opening offensive drive, the Cleveland Browns were in control of their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets until a lightning-fast sequence saw the teams tie just before halftime. On the strength of Nick Chubb’s hard running and an impressive touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper, the Browns still have plenty of life heading into the second half.

The team has a good chance to escape this game with their undefeated record intact, all they need to do now is regain a lead and build momentum before the game gets too far out of hand.

Here are our key takeaways from the first half of the Week 2 tilt:

Nick Chubb remains offensive centerpiece

Chubb has been a key part of the Browns’ offense for years, and the team has doubled down on his usage this season while they have interim quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center. As one of the league’s premier home run hitters, Chubb has the ability to turn any run into a big play and wasted no time getting into the end zone against the Jets in this matchup.

After getting seven carries on Cleveland’s opening drive, he muscled his way into the end zone to give the Browns an early lead. The team is likely to ride his hot hand in the second half and will look for Chubb to add to his impressive stat line as the team winds to a close.

Defense holds strong early, falters early in second quarter

After forcing the Jets to punt after they received the opening kickoff, Cleveland’s defense gave up points in the first minutes of the second quarter that tied the game. Expectations were high for the unit heading into this matchup, and playing against the likes of Joe Flacco on New York’s offense, it is safe to say their first-half performance was a little underwhelming.

A Jets touchdown just before the final whistle of the second quarter saw the game tie just before halftime.

If they want to make a big impression on the NFL this season, the defense will need to tighten up against the Jets in the second half to impose their will on New York’s insipid offense. Watch for the Browns’ coaching staff to dial up the pass rush as they look to put this game away well before the fourth quarter whistle.

Jacoby Brissett is quietly putting together an impressive performance

Though he has always been a solid backup, few thought that a team quarterbacked by Brissett could truly thrive in the NFL’s regular season. With a rock-solid performance against the Jets this week, he has proven to be a capable starter who can make the throws necessary to keep a team in the lead. Through two quarters, Brissett has 12 completions on 13 passing attempts for101 yards and a touchdown.

The most impressive part of his play against the Jets is that he has not thrown an interception against New York’s ball-hawking secondary. Though he has the unique benefit of Chubb in the backfield, Brissett’s development as the interim starting quarterback could present the Browns with an opportunity to maximize his value later in the season by trading him to a team in need of a quality starting quarterback when Deshaun Watson returns to the field.

