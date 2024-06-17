FIRST GOALS SCORED IN 2023/24

Scoring your very first goal for your club: a feeling like no other.

This season there were four players in the First Team who found the back of the net for the very first time in black and white.

Let’s re-live these rivetting four moments once again as we reflect back on the 2023/24 campaign.

ANDREA CAMBIASO

Juventus-Hellas Verona, 28 October 2023. At the Allianz Stadium on Matchday 10, Juventus took on a Hellas Verona side who had not won a match since late August. The Bianconeri dominated the match, with Moise Kean twice finding the back of the net, only for both goals to be ruled out, one for offside and the other for a foul in the build-up. Despite laying seige on the Verona goal, the scoreboard still read 0-0 as the clock hitsthe 90-minute mark. Yet six minutes later, in the very last minute of time added on, Federico Gatti found himself on the right wing and swung in a cross which Arek Milik headed down onto the post. The ball bounced back in play, and with the Verona defense scrambling to clear it away, an on-rushing Andrea Cambiaso pounced to fire home from close range for his very first strike in Bianconero. Mayhem ensued as he ripped off his shirt and rans uncontrollably to celebrate at the corner flag, overwhelmed with emotion, as the home faithful rejoiced in the stands. The versatile defender would score another two goals across the season, against Salernitana in the Coppa Italia and against Atalanta in Serie A.

FABIO MIRETTI

Fiorentina-Juventus, 5 November 2023. In the very next fixture following Andrea’s maiden goal, another Bianconero would score his first for the senior side. The always-tricky trip to Florence began in fine fashion when, after just ten minutes, a free-flowing move by the Bianconeri resulted in Filip Kostic feeding a ball into the box for Fabio Miretti – who had made great strides down the middle – to stick out his boot and tuck the ball home, giving Juventus the lead and recording his very first goal for the First Team, having already scored for the Under-19 and Next Gen teams. The goal would prove to be the winner as the Bianconeri extended their unbetaen run at the time to six matches.

KENAN YILDIZ

Frosinone-Juventus, 23 December 2023. A day young Kenan Yildiz will never forget. Named in the starting line-up for the very first time, it took just 11 minutes for the Turkish star to mark his fairytale day with a goal. Picking up a loose ball from Kostic on the edge of the lefthand side of the box, the forward impressively evaded three defenders before delivering a powerful strike at the near post, blasting in his first goal and celebrating by sticking out his tongue like his hero, Alessandro Del Piero. His opening strike in Juve’s eventual 2-1 victory made him the club’s youngest foreign goalscorer in Serie A at the age of 18 years and 233 days. Kenan’s breakout season would see him score three more goals, in the final away fixture in the league against Bologna, and two in the Coppa Italia – against Salernitana and Frosinone – to help his side to eventual domestic Cup honours, his first trophy at senior level.

TIMOTHY WEAH

Juventus-Salernitana, 4 January 2024. The very first fixture of the new year saw Juventus host Salernitana in their Coppa Italia Round of 16 match-up. Summer signing Timothy Weah was named on the bench, but came on in the 66th minute for his 15th appearance of the campaign – and what a memorable cameo it would be. With Juventus cruising at 5-1 up, the American received a pass from Manuel Locatelli before carrying the ball towards goal and, finding himself in space 30 metres out, let fly with a right-footed rocket which crashed in off the underside of the crossbar – a truly memorable strike for his first goal in Bianconero.