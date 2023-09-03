'That first game is going to get those jitters going': Nardo eager to show what he brings to OSU

Sep. 2—Coach Mike Gundy hopes defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo doesn't progress at Oklahoma State like Jim Knowles did.

That may sound confusing for fans that watched a Knowles-called defense that was top 10 in points and top 5 in yards in 2021, but Gundy said the Ohio State coordinator was a late bloomer.

"It took two years when I brought Jim in to get going," Gundy said. "Jim is a fantastic defensive coach and he's very, very, very, very intelligent, but it took a couple of years and that might have worked against him a little bit."

To his point, the OSU defense regressed in 2018 and marginally improved in 2019 before making a substantial leap in 2020.

It was almost inevitable that the Cowboys would not be as stout last season with Knowles' departure, along with the number of players that were drafted to the NFL or followed him to Columbus. But no one within the program this time last year would have expected the defense to fall to 89th in points and 115th in yards under Derek Mason.

Now, the rhetoric surrounding Nardo is cautiously optimistic for a defensive coordinator who specializes in an odd front, and who was hired from Gannon University, a Division II school no one outside of Pennsylvania had ever heard of.

"I'm going to say that he's going to be pretty good, but you don't really know until it happens. Now would be too early for me to tell," Gundy said. "I just think he's smart. I think he's knowledgeable about his craft. He has a calm demeanor ... so I'm gonna guess that he's going to be very similar to that on game day, which is kinda what I think gives you the best chance for success."

There are always questions about people — in any profession — who are plucked out of relative obscurity and given their first big shot. Will the lights be too bright in Nardo's first Big 12 game? Will he stay cool after a defender makes a mistake and costs the team?

He thinks so because few things about his role are new. He's at a new school in a new conference with new personnel, but he said football is football.

The game-planning process, the job's logistics and its responsibilities — they're all the same.

"No matter where you coach, no matter what you do, that first game is going to get those jitters going," Nardo said. "I've been coaching for 18 years around college football, and I get the same feeling when we played at Kentucky Wesleyan in 2011 with 100 people in the stands. The same exact feeling that I had when I was at Ohio University when we played in the Horseshoe. It'll be the exact same thing out here — bigger venue — but if I let that get too big then I'm not being true to who I am."

While much of the attention surrounding OSU in today's season opener with Central Arkansas will be focused on the quarterback situation, some will be on how the system that made Gannon 24th in yards and 53rd in points among D-II programs, the 3-3-5, will translate.

Nardo said a lot of work has gone into getting the players to grasp what the fundamentals of the defense needs to be.

"We installed it when I got here. Then, we installed it when we got in spring ball. Then, we installed it again in June, and I think that time in June is really when you saw those lightbulbs start to go off," Nardo said. "That's when they started coaching themselves, and we knew we got something."

Gundy said he's excited to finally see the scheme in game action. He said he doesn't fully understand it yet, but he knows what he is looking for.

"Minimal mistakes, to be in the right spot, alignment, understanding their assignment, running, hitting, tackling and playing with good effort," Gundy said.

Although Nardo didn't respond directly to his comparison with Knowles, he said he expects a positive start.

"Great kids, great culture, great coaches here," Nardo said. "I walked into a phenomenal situation, and it's been really easy to get things going in the right direction."

Defensive end Anthony Goodlow and linebacker Justin Wright are among the top reasons to expect a smooth transition. The pair of redshirt senior transfers were in a similar system in Tulsa, and their 97 combined games make them some of the most experienced players on the roster.

"They've been a great addition just for their leadership and their buy-in and who they are as men," Nardo said. "I think they would be great additions to any defense, not just what we do, and we're lucky to have them."

The same was said about defensive tackle Justin Kirkland, a sophomore transfer from Utah Tech.

"I walked into a 350-pound present," Nardo said. "I went into the weight room one day and saw him and I was like 'holy cow that looks like me doing the bar,' and he was like 'yeah coach they won't let me put anymore weight on it.' I felt bad for the centers in the world."

Nardo may have taken an unconventional route for OSU, but he said the staff has never treated him like an outsider.

"They've never once acted like 'This guy's an idiot. He doesn't know what he's talking about.' I think it's been a great relationship," he said. "I could not have been more fortunate to work with the staff that I work with."