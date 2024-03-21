First Four Team or Normal 16-Seed? NEC Commish Prefers the Former

You’d think a prospective March Madness team would rather qualify for the main draw of 64 than have to advance to the first round via a play-in game. The truth, however, might be just the opposite.

Wagner defeated Howard on Tuesday in one of those First Four games designed to reduce the tournament field from 68 teams to 64. The No. 16-seeded Seahawks now face a difficult matchup versus No. 1-seed North Carolina on Thursday, but 2024 March Madness has already been a huge financial success for the Northeastern Conference (NEC) to which Wagner belongs.

The NCAA distributes most of the revenue earned from March Madness back to its member schools through a complex series of funds, one of which is based on tournament performance. Instead of giving money directly to the schools, the governing body pays the conferences. Every conference earns one “unit” for each tournament game its teams play, including the First Four games held in Dayton. Those units are distributed over six years, generating payments to the conferences in annual chunks. Based on the NCAA’s revenue projections, Sportico calculates that each game played this year will be worth about $2 million across those six payments.

Before the tournament’s first round has even started, 2024 NEC champion Wagner has already earned the conference $2 million by winning a First Four game.

“If you give me a 16 seed, frankly I’d rather be a 16 seed in Dayton with that opportunity to win a game and get the extra unit,” NEC commissioner Noreen Morris said.

What does that extra unit mean for Wagner itself? It’s complicated.

Every conference distributes their unit payouts differently, with some dividing the money equally among all member institutions, and others giving more to the schools that earned the units. The NEC has its own formula.

The money from the first unit, automatically earned from Wagner’s March Madness bid, goes towards the conference’s operating budget. A lot of that eventually makes its way back to the institutions indirectly, in the form of the NEC sponsoring the conference tournament or providing other services to its schools.

If a team like Wagner wins one or multiple March Madness games to earn additional units, then it gets tricky. The first of the six unit payments (which will be roughly $349,000 next year) goes directly to the schools to support their men’s and women’s basketball teams, with the unit-earning member getting 40% and the other eligible schools from the conference splitting the remaining 60%.

The next five years of payments are then funneled to the schools through grant programs to fulfill certain initiatives (e.g. a grant to support athlete mental health, a grant to improve digital networks, etc.). “We want to have all our boats rise with the same tide,” Morris said. “We want to make sure that our institutions are all working towards the same goal in certain areas.”

This year, the conference decided to upgrade the schools’ LED scoreboards that had been originally purchased 10 years prior. It did so partially using money from units earned by Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when the No. 16-seeded Knights won a First Four game and then upset No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round.

FDU demonstrated the perks of being in the First Four. “It’s just a great experience [for the athletes], and then you get a win under your belt,” Morris said. “FDU came in, they had the confidence, they believed in themselves, and miracles do happen, rather than coming right in and just being overwhelmed.”

Morris says that if given the choice between a First Four game and a No. 15 or No. 14 seed, she would take the latter. An accountant, though, might advise otherwise. Those seeds have won just 11% of their first-round games since 1985, while play-in teams have a roughly 50-50 proposition of winning another unit and the corresponding cash prize.

“The financial benefit of that extra unit is significant for a league our size,” Morris said.

Indeed, Wagner’s total men’s basketball expenses for the 2021-22 year were $1.58 million, according to EADA data. The Seahawks’ share of the NEC’s 2025 unit payout will be nearly 10% of the team’s annual budget.

