What is the First Four in March Madness? Explaining NCAA Tournament play-in games

Eight teams. One location. Four tickets to punch to March Madness.

It's part of the beauty of what has made the First Four a tradition like no other. Two nights on a college campus in winner-take-all games to kick off one of the best postseason tournaments in all of sports.

MORE: Watch NCAA Tournament First Four games live with Sling TV

Will we see one of the four potential suitors for a 16 seed replicate the success of Fairleigh Dickinson last year of going from the First Four to beating a 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament? Or will there be an 10 seed that stirs up some madness, such as Shaka Smart's 2011 VCU team and Mick Cronin's 2021 UCLA team, both of which went from Dayton to the Final Four?

Time will only tell if there will be madness — which, after all, is what makes March Madness fun, right?

Here's everything you need to know about the First Four from how it started, who is competing in it this year and past winners:

REQUIRED READING: 'I'll never forget the love.' Quincy Olivari has been a 'godsend' to Xavier basketball

What is the First Four in March Madness?

The First Four was first introduced to March Madness in 2011 when the NCAA expanded the field from 65 teams to 68. The first year of the First Four consisted of UTSA, Alabama State, Clemson, UAB, UNC-Asheville, Arkansas-Little Rock, USC and VCU.

The First Four is a play-in tournament to reduce the field of 68 teams by four, setting the final 64-team field for March Madness. The tournament in April 2010 expanded from 65 teams to 68 teams — not the widely projected 96 — creating three more play-in games.

Prior to that, the NCAA held just one play-in game from 2001-10, creating a 65-team field in that span. The reason for that was the fact the Mountain West champion became one of the 31 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament beginning in 2001.

Who plays in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament?

The First Four is composed of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at large teams. Of the four games that take place in Dayton at UD Arena, two of them consist of teams that will earn a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament while the other two will be tabbed with an 11 seed (though those teams have also been on the 12-, 13- and 14-seed lines, as well).

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is the first to include First Four teams on the 10-seed line: Boise State vs. Colorado and Colorado State vs. Virginia.

Those who win in the First Four advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

First Four 2024 schedule

Tuesday, March 19

Game 1: (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m | truTV (Sling TV)

Game 2: (10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Wednesday, March 20

Game 3: (16) Grambling State vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m | truTV (Sling TV)

Game 4: (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Where is the First Four played?

The First Four has called the University of Dayton's UD Arena its home since its inauguration in 2011. This year is the 12th time that the First Four will be in Dayton, Ohio (the tournament was canceled outright in 2020 and held entirely in the state of Indiana in 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic).

Here's a full list of results from First Four games since it began in 2011:

2011

(11) UTSA 70, Alabama State 61

(12) Clemson 70, UAB 52

(16) UNC-Asheville 81, Arkansas-Little Rock 77

(16) VCU 59, USC 46

2012

(12) South Florida 65, Cal 54

(14) Vermont 71, Lamar 59

(16) BYU 78, Iona 54

(16) Western Kentucky 59, Mississippi Valley State

2013

(11) Saint Mary's 67, Middle Tennessee 54

(13) La Salle 80, Boise State 71

(16) North Carolina A&T 73, Liberty 72

(16) James Madison 67, LIU-Brooklyn 55

2014

(11) Tennessee 78, Iowa 65

(12) NC State 74, Xavier 59

(16) Albany 71, Mount St. Mary's 64

(16) Cal Poly 81, Texas Southern 69

2015

(11) Dayton 56, Boise State 55

(11) Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

(16) Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

(16) Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

2016

(11) Michigan 67, Tulsa 62

(11) Wichita State 70, Vanderbilt 50

(16) Florida Gulf Coast 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

(16) Holy Cross 59, Southern 55

2017

(11) Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88

(11) USC 75, Providence 71

(16) UC Davis 67, North Carolina Central 63

(16) Mount St. Mary's 67, New Orleans 66

2018

(11) St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

(11) Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

(16) Radford 71, LIU-Brooklyn 61

(16) Texas Southern 64, North Carolina Central 46

2019

(11) Arizona State 74, St. John's 65

(11) Belmont 81, Temple 70

(16) North Dakota State 78, North Carolina Central 74

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

2021

(11) UCLA 86, Michigan State 80

(11) Drake 53, Wichita State 52

(16) Norfolk State 54, Appalachian State 53

(16) Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary's 52

2022

(11) Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87

(12) Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

(16) Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 67

(16) Wright State 93, Bryant 82

2023

(11) Pitt 60, Mississippi State 59

(11) Arizona State 98, Nevada 73

(16) Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, SE Missouri State 71

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61

What's the farthest a First Four team has advanced in March Madness?

VCU in 2011 and UCLA in 2021 are the two teams that have made it the farthest out of the First Four in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

Smart's 11-seed Rams, who sneaked into the NCAA Tournament in the first year of the First Four, defeated USC 59-36 to punch the program's first ticket to March Madness since 2009. VCU then picked up wins against 6-seed Georgetown, 3-seed Purdue, 10-seed Florida State and 1-seed Kansas before ultimately losing to 8-seed Butler in the Final Four.

The 2020-21 Bruins matched VCU's accomplishment, almost advancing from the First Four to the national championship game. The Bruins defeated Michigan State in the First Four to advance to the first round, where it picked up a win over 6-seed BYU. UCLA then took down 14-seed Abilene Christian, 2-seed Alabama and 1-seed Michigan to win the East Regional that year.

Cronin's Bruins fell to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, 93-90 in overtime.

Though there hasn't been a team to go as far as VCU or UCLA out of the First Four in recent years, there have been two teams make it out of Dayton and pick up a win in the first round: Notre Dame in 2022 and FDU in 2023.

Following its win in Dayton over Rutgers, the Fighting Irish, led that year by Nate Laszewski and now-North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan, found some Irish luck on St. Patrick's Day, taking down 6-seed Alabama in the first round. Notre Dame would then lose in the second round to Texas Tech.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are the latest team to stir up some First Four magic, defeating No. 1 overall seed Purdue in the first round and becoming the only First Four 16 seed to beat a 1 seed. The Knights were also just the second 16 seed to defeat the top overall seed since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: First Four games, explained: History behind March Madness' play-in round