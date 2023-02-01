Who was the first football player picked No. 1 in the NFL draft?
Here’s a full list of No. 1 picks in NFL draft history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select…
Well, we don’t know yet. But we do know that general manager Ryan Poles and Co. have a decision to make. Selecting first overall doesn’t guarantee you anything, but it’s generally where you want to be if you’re looking for a star.
How often does the top pick pan out? And which teams have been atop the draft most often?
Here’s a full deep dive on the history of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft:
Which NFL team has the No. 1 draft pick in 2023?
The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after finishing 3-14 last season.
What NFL team has had the most No. 1 overall picks?
Two franchises have picked first overall seven times: the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Colts’ No. 1 picks include George Shaw (1955), Bubba Smith (1967), John Elway (1983), Jeff George (1990), Steve Emtman (1992), Peyton Manning (1998) and Andrew Luck (2012). The Rams’ top overall picks were Corbett Davis (1938), Bill Wade (1952), Billy Cannon (1960), Terry Baker (1963), Orlando Pace (1997), Sam Bradford (2010) and Jared Goff (2016).
Behind the Colts and Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have each picked first overall five times.
What NFL teams have never had the first pick?
The Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are the only NFL franchises to never hold the No. 1 draft pick.
What position is most frequently picked No. 1?
Quarterback is the most common position for No. 1 overall picks. A whopping 34 quarterbacks were taken first in the draft.
Beyond quarterback, the second most frequent position picked is, surprisingly, running back. Twenty-three running backs have been the first pick, but it hasn’t happened since Ki-Jana Carter in 1995 and likely won’t happen again as the position has been devalued.
Here’s a full breakdown by position:
Quarterback: 34
Running back: 23
Defensive linemen: 16
Offensive linemen: 6
Wide receivers/tight ends: 5
Linebackers: 5
Defensive backs: 1
What school has the most No. 1 picks in the NFL?
Four schools are tied with five players selected at No. 1: Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma and Georgia. Auburn and Stanford both have had four players at the top of the draft.
With Georgia’s Jalen Carter among the No. 1 pick candidates this year, the Bulldogs could soon be in sole possession of this record. If Carter is the first player off the board, it would be just the third time in history that a school produced the No. 1 pick in consecutive years (Oklahoma 2018-19, USC 1968-69).
How many No. 1 picks have made the Hall of Fame?
Fourteen players have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being the first pick. Here’s the full list and their draft year:
Bill Dudley, 1942
Charley Trippi, 1945
Chuck Bednarik, 1949
Paul Hornung, 1957
Ron Yary, 1968
O.J. Simpson, 1969
Terry Bradshaw, 1970
Lee Roy Selmon, 1976
Earl Campbell, 1978
John Elway, 1983
Bruce Smith, 1985
Troy Aikman, 1989
Orlando Pace, 1997
Peyton Manning, 1998
Full list of No. 1 overall picks in NFL Draft
The NFL Draft has been held annually since 1936. Here’s the full list of players to be selected first overall, plus their college and the team that selected them:
2022: DE Travon Walker, Georgia, Jaguars
2021: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jaguars
2020: QB Joe Burrow, LSU, Bengals
2019: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, Cardinals
2018: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Browns
2017: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M, Browns
2016: QB Jared Goff, Cal, Rams
2015: QB Jameis Winston, Florida State, Buccaneers
2014: DE Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina
2013: OT Eric Fisher, Central Michigan, Chiefs
2012: QB Andrew Luck, Stanford, Colts
2011: QB Cam Newton, Auburn, Panthers
2010: QB Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, Rams
2009: QB Matthew Stafford, Georgia, Lions
2008: OT Jake Long, Michigan, Dolphins
2007: QB JaMarcus Russell, LSU, Raiders
2006: DE Mario Williams, North Carolina State, Texans
2005: QB Alex Smith, Utah, 49ers
2004: QB Eli Manning, Ole Miss, Chargers
2003: QB Carson Palmer, USC, Bengals
2002: QB David Carr, Fresno State, Texans
2001: QB Michael Vick, Virginia Tech, Falcons
2000: DE Courtney Brown, Penn State, Browns
1999: QB Tim Couch, Kentucky, Browns
1998: QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee, Colts
1997: OT Orlando Pace, Ohio State, Rams
1996: WR Keyshawn Johnson, USC, Jets
1995: HB Ki-Jana Carter, Penn State, Bengals
1994: DT Dan Wilkinson, Ohio State, Bengals
1993: QB Drew Bledsoe, Washington State, Patriots
1992: DE Steve Emtman, Washington, Colts
1991: DT Russell Maryland, Miami (FL), Cowboys
1990: QB Jeff George, Illinois, Colts
1989: QB Troy Aikman, UCLA, Cowboys
1988: LB Aundray Bruce, Auburn, Falcons
1987: QB Vinny Testaverde, Miami (FL), Buccaneers
1986: HB Bo Jackson, Auburn, Buccaneers
1985: DE Bruce Smith, Virginia Tech, Bills
1984: WR Irving Fryar, Nebraska, Patriots
1983: QB John Elway, Stanford, Colts
1982: DE Kenneth Sims, Texas, Patriots
1981: HB George Rogers, South Carolina, Saints
1980: HB Billy Sims, Oklahoma, Lions
1979: LB Tom Cousineau, Ohio State, Bills
1978: HB Earl Campbell, Texas, Oilers
1977: HB Ricky Bell, USC, Buccaneers
1976: DE Lee Roy Selmon, Oklahoma, Buccaneers
1975: QB Steve Bartkowski, Cal, Falcons
1974: DE Ed Jones, Tennessee State, Cowboys
1973: DE John Matuszak, Tampa, Oilers
1972: DE Walt Patulski, Notre Dame, Bills
1971: QB Jim Plunkett, Stanford, Patriots
1970: QB Terry Bradshaw, Louisiana Tech, Steelers
1969: HB O.J. Simpson, USC, Bills
1968: OT Ron Yary, USC, Vikings
1967: DE Bubba Smith, Michigan State, Colts
1966: LB Tommy Nobis, Texas, Falcons
1965: HB Tucker Frederickson, Auburn, Giants
1964: WR Dave Parks, Texas Tech, 49ers
1963: QB Terry Baker, Oregon State, Rams
1962: HB Ernie Davis, Syracuse, Washington
1961: HB Tommy Mason, Tulane, Vikings
1960: HB Billy Cannon, LSU, Rams
1959: QB Randy Duncan, Iowa, Packers
1958: QB King Hill, Rice, Cardinals
1957: HB Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, Packers
1956: DB Gary Glick, Colorado A&M, Steelers
1955: QB George Shaw, Oregon, Colts
1954: QB Bobby Garrett, Stanford, Browns
1953: OE Harry Babcock, Georgia, 49ers
1952: QB Bill Wade, Vanderbilt, Rams
1951: HB Kyle Rote, SMU, Giants
1950: OE Leon Hart, Notre Dame, Lions
1949: C/LB Chuck Bednarik, Penn, Eagles
1948: HB/WR Harry Gilmer, Alabama, Washington
1947: HB Bob Fenimore, Oklahoma A&M, Bears
1946: QB Frank Dancewicz, Notre Dame, Yanks
1945: HB Charley Trippi, Georgia, Cardinals
1944: QB Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, Yanks
1943: HB Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, Lions
1942: HB Bill Dudley, Virginia, Steelers
1941: HB Tom Harmon, Michigan, Bears
1940: HB George Cafego, Tennessee, Cardinals
1939: C Ki Aldrich, TCU, Cardinals
1938: FB Corbett Davis, Indiana, Rams
1937: FB Sam Francis, Nebraska, Eagles
1936: HB Jay Berwanger, Chicago, Eagles