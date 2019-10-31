First and Final Thoughts: Where do the Bears go from here?

Not unlike Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky, it's Year 2 of First and Final Thoughts. Insider JJ Stankevitz and producer Cam Ellis talk about what's on their minds between games.

Final Thoughts on Week 8

J.J. Stankevitz: Good teams find ways to win games, and bad teams find ways to lose them. The Bears were the better team at Soldier Field on Sunday, our-gaining and out-muscling the Chargers, but managed to lose thanks to 1) averaging 0.27 yards per play on goal to go downs in the first half, 2) Mitch Trubisky's two turnovers, 3) Trubisky overthrowing Taylor Gabriel on what should've been a touchdown with 9:30 left in the third quarter, 4) Matt Nagy's decision to take a knee instead of try to chew up a few more yards and 5) Eddy Pineiro missing a 41-yard field goal - from, apparently, his non-preferred hashmark - with time expiring.

That's a lot of ways to lose. If one of those things doesn't go haywire, the Bears emerge with a win and are 4-3 going to Philadelphia. If it feels like everything went right for the Bears in 2018 and everything is going wrong in 2019 - well, you create your own luck, right?

Cam Ellis: The Bears really miss Akiem Hicks. The defense still looks pretty good, but teams seem to be able to move the ball more on the Bears. Ironically enough, they've stayed stout against the run and are holding teams to 86 yards per game – 6th best in football. They've regressed in the secondary, another irony consider Pagano's reputation. By PFF's ratings, Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara and Eddie Jackson have all had lackluster seasons, though the eye test probably says that too. His personality, both on the field and off, is certainly missed too.

First Thoughts on Week 9

Stankevitz: The Eagles' pass defense is nothing special, allowing 256.1 yards through the air per game (21st) and 7.1 yards per pass (19th). They're 16th in pass defense DVOA, too, so consider them somewhere between average and below average.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, though, completed only 16 of 34 passes for 169 yards against Philadelphia's defense last week (5.0 yards/attempt). So maybe this group figured some things out last week or played a sub-optimal quarterback. Either way, this will be a test for Mitch Trubisky he needs to pass - think no turnovers, good efficiency and a handful of explosive plays - to get his season on track before it's too late.

Ellis: There are passing yards to be had against the Eagles' defense, but I said that about the Chargers, and. In a weird way, the Bears are to the Eagles this week what the Chargers were to the Bears last week? A desperate team underperforming going on the road against another contender not meeting expectations. Maybe there's some mix of Us-Against-The-World and road trip bonding that can light a spark for the Bears, but every game I've gone into with optimism and every game they've scored like 17 points. It'll be interesting to see how the Bears are coached/play when there's actually nothing left to lose, but it's just sort of depressing that's happening in early November.

