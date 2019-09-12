First and Final Thoughts: Now the Bears' offense has to prove itself against ... Vic Fangio

Not unlike Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky, it's Year 2 of First and Final Thoughts. Insider JJ Stankevitz and producer Cam Ellis talk about what's on their minds between games.

Final Thoughts on Week 1

J.J. Stankevitz: One of the narratives around the Bears' defense, and why it would regress, leading up to the season was that it couldn't generate 36 takeaways again in 2019. Getting above 30 won't be easy, yes, because turnovers are to extent based on luck.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But this Bears' defense looked so good on Thursday, even in not generating a takeaway, that it's hard to feel worried about them long-term. Also: Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions last year. He doesn't turn the ball over much.

Imagine the false positive that turnover-regression narrative would've had if Kyle Fuller dropped a game-winning interception, as he did...in Week 1 of 2018. Rodgers didn't turn the ball over in that game (though DeShone Kizer did twice) and the Bears still went on to have a ton of takeaways.

The math says the Bears will have a tough time creating 30 takeaways this year. But the players on the field make it seem like that number isn't out of reach, even if that group didn't have one on Thursday.

Story continues

Cam Ellis: The extra 48 hours didn't do anyone any favors, and it's pretty obvious that most people around Halas Hall are getting pretty tired of answering questions about Week 1's debacle. (In fact, Trubisky was explicitly told by team PR – in the middle of his weekly press conference – not to talk any more about it. And it was just as awkward as it sounds!) There's something to be said about the long week providing some additional distance from the ugly performance, but the Bears' offense has basically been ... this ... since Trubisky returned from against the Rams last December.

My guess is the Packers' defense ends up being significantly better than they were in 2018, too. They looked significantly faster at all three levels, and Mike Pettine put together a smart game plan. It also can't be that hard to finish better than 29th in defensive DVOA. The Bears' biggest issue was themselves on Thursday night, but let's not totally discount the team that held them to three points.

First Thoughts on Week 2

Stankevitz: The Denver Broncos will be without right tackle Ja'Wuan James, who signed a big contract this offseason, after he suffered a knee injury Monday night. In his place will be Elijah Wilkinson, a former UDFA from UMass who allowed a pressure on one in every 13 pass blocking snaps last year, per PFF. He's not a turnstile, but lining Khalil Mack up over him should be an easy call for Chuck Pagano.

The other side should be a matchup of two former first-round picks in Leonard Floyd (2016) and Garrett Bolles (2017). That side will be a good test for Floyd, who did well against Green Bay's David Bakhtiari and had two sacks Thursday. But here's where the outlook for Floyd in 2019 is looking up: Floyd didn't get his first sack of 2018 until Week 10, and didn't get his first sack of 2017 until Week 4. He's generally been a slow starter, but getting off to a fast start should benefit him over the rest of the 2019 season.

"I think all rushers are confidence rushers, and obviously his confidence should be sky-high right now because he had a number of winning rushes that weren't productive rushes," outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "But we would expect him to play well because that's what he is, he's a really good football player, so we would expect him to play well. And what it does is it allows him now to know that if I prepare and if I study the way I'm supposed to study I'm going to have a fighting chance going into the game. And if I know my opponent, sometimes even better than he knows himself, then maybe we have a chance to finish some rushes."

Ellis: Fangio doesn't need to defend his credentials, but this is a Denver defense that let a Joe Flacco-led offense go 10-14 on 3rd down and average over seven yards per pass. It sounds like they'll still be without Bryce Callahan, so you've got to imagine Allen Robinson was watching Courtland Sutton's 7-catch, 120 yard performance with a smile on his face.

More importantly, though: is Trey Burton going to be healthy? It's probably not a great sign if the Bears are bringing in waiver-wire help the Thursday before a game, and Nagy sounded exhausted when talking about it on Wednesday:

"We'll just see how he goes, how he is," he said. "I mean, in Trey's case, just so as we go here, I cannot be any more honest or forthcoming on Trey Burton. I mean it. I'm telling you. Everything I've got, I'm telling you. We're going to see how he does. If he does good, let's see how he does the next day. And then if we get to it and we feel like he's good to go, we all collaborate on it, let's go. If we don't, then we're not."

First and Final Thoughts: Now the Bears' offense has to prove itself against ... Vic Fangio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago