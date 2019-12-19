First and Final Thoughts: So many storylines this week! Just not playoff ones

Not unlike Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky, it's Year 2 of First and Final Thoughts. Insider JJ Stankevitz and producer Cam Ellis talk about what's on their minds between games. J.J.'s on Paternity Leave, so Bulls producer Rob Schaefer is filling in.

Final Thoughts on Week 15

Rob Schaefer: There are a handful of positives for the Bears to build on after an overall disappointing result against Green Bay last week. Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller stand out. There were some dazzling Mitch Trubisky throws. After falling behind 21-3, there were moments where it looked like they might claw all the way back.

But they didn't, and now the playoff dream -- however improbable it was, to begin with -- is dead. And, not for nothing, Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy don't appear to be on the same page. The stilted offense has defined this Bears' season, so it's fitting that at (essentially) its culmination, quarterback and coach were in apparent disagreement on the plan of attack. Again, the flashes were there, but against a vulnerable Packers team, they came up inches short. It felt right.

Cam Ellis: Man, they should have scored on that final play. I don't necessarily blame Jesper Horsted for not seeing Allen Robinson, but Robinson could have walked backwards into the end zone if he had gotten a clean pitch. They would have had to convert a two-point conversion and then beat the Packers in overtime, but that could have been an iconic moment in Bears' history. Instead, it's another footnote in Aaron Rodgers' thorough, career-long domination of the Bears. Football is a blast!

First Thought on Week 16

Schaefer: Comparisons will abound for this week's matchup with Kansas City, especially without the specter of a playoff push to fixate on. Mitch Trubisky (the muddy lawn) vs. Patrick Mahomes (greener grass). Andy Reid (the teacher) vs. Matt Nagy (the student).

If those are the prevailing storylines coming out of this game, something (or many things) will have gone awry. Of course, a Chiefs victory is to be expected -- they're the superior team and still jockeying for a potential first-round bye with the second-seeded Patriots (currently one game ahead of KC, but the Chiefs own the tiebreaker).

Prince Amukamara said after the Packers game that the Bears' focus is now on finishing strong and potentially playing spoiler for other teams in contention. They can't wreck the Chiefs' entire season this week, but they could throw a minor wrench into their plans, and add a wrinkle to the Trubisky-Mahomes conversation, as well. Whether that wrinkle is refreshingly positive or soul-crushingly existential remains to be seen. Be sure to tune in!

Ellis: Somehow this week is a great time to play the Chiefs for Matt Nagy and literally the worst time to play the Chiefs for Mitch Trubisky. Nagy gets to just wax poetic about his strong bond with Reid, while Trubisky has to answer a bunch of questions about why he's not in the playoffs while Mahomes is. After hearing both speak on Wednesday, it sounded like there was more motivation on the Nagy-Reid front, but I wouldn't be surprised if secretly it was the other way around.

