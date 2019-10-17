First and Final Thoughts: Does anyone really know what to expect this Sunday?

Not unlike Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky, it's Year 2 of First and Final Thoughts. Insider JJ Stankevitz and producer Cam Ellis talk about what's on their minds between games.

Final Thoughts on the Bye Week

J.J. Stankevitz: The Bears had a lot of soul-searching to do in their off week, specifically among offensive players and coaches not named Allen Robinson. But more important than anything else will be improvements on the offensive line - better protection and run blocking will go a long way toward helping this offense operate more effectively in the Bears' final 11 games. That means better play from left tackle Charles Leno and center James Daniels, as well as counting on Rashaad Coward/Ted Larsen/Alex Bars to be better at right guard than a less-than-100-percent Kyle Long was.

Fix the O-line and a lot of problems will be solved. Don't and it could diminish how much better Mitch Trubisky is - if he is at all - upon coming back.

Cam Ellis: I'll be curious to see where the Bears' bye week preparation show up first. Between the offensive line, an uninspiring run scheme, absent tight end production and no real answers at quarterback (but otherwise it's fine!), they've got to start somewhere. Is it fixing the run game in hopes that it takes the burden off Trubisky's return? Or is it getting Trey Burton: The Adjuster involved earlier? Speaking of getting the ball earlier, Anthony Miller lightly lobbied for a higher workload, which may not be a bad idea either. This is why they pay Nagy the big bucks, but man, coaching in the NFL seems kind of hard.

First Thoughts on Week 7

Stankevitz: I'm going to expand on this more later in the week, but New Orleans' defense looks like a tough challenge for Trubisky to face in his expected return Sunday. 2018 first-round edge rusher Marcus Davenport is third in the NFL in pass rushing efficiency, generating a pressure once every 13.7 snaps (behind only Nick Bosa and Khalil Mack). Cam Jordan is one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL and doesn't always get his due for how good he is.

So New Orleans has an excellent defensive front, one that will take sound technique and strong communication for the Bears' O-line to block. And then there's cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who's shut down the likes of Amari Cooper, Mike Evans and DJ Chark over the last three weeks. His lock-down presence - he travels in zone coverage to take out a team's best receiver - allows the Saints to not need to always play a safety over the top, leading to extra men in the box to stop the run.

So Trubisky will have his hands full on Sunday. It's not like the Saints have an elite defense, but it's good, and looks like a bad matchup for the Bears' offense.

Ellis: To almost directly contradict J.J., I actually think there are yards to be had against a Saints defense that ranks 13th in pass defense DVOA, ninth in yards per play and has allowed five plays of 40+ yards (T6). Marshon Lattimore's had a great month, but his season-long coverage numbers are more good than great. An average pass defense will be more than enough if the Bears' offensive line plays as poorly as it did in London, but if for some reason the combination of Rashaad Coward, a bye week breakthrough, and Taylor Gabriel makes everything snap into place, I think the Bears could move the ball better than people expect.

