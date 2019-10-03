Not unlike Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky, it's Year 2 of First and Final Thoughts. Insider JJ Stankevitz and producer Cam Ellis talk about what's on their minds between games.

Final Thoughts on Week 4

J.J. Stankevitz: The Bears' win over the Minnesota Vikings proved a vital point for the remainder of this 2019 season: This Bears team has outstanding depth, maybe even better than what it had a year ago. Nick Williams and Roy Robertson-Harris were awesome. Nick Kwiatkoski was one of the best players on the field Sunday. Chase Daniel was competent and efficient. Javon Wims hauled in a deep ball and made a big catch on third down late in the game. Even Rashaad Coward, filling in for Ted Larsen, who was filling in for Kyle Long, held his own.

This is a Bears team stacked with top-end talent. That much we knew coming into the 2019 season. But what we didn't know was how this team would play if it needed to rely on backups (and backups to the backups) to play in a pinch. From that standpoint, Sunday's win over the Vikings could not have been more encouraging.

Cam Ellis: This was a big win for Matt Nagy. He was AMPED after the game, and talked at length about how much a next-man-up type win means to him personally. He even went as far to say it was one of his 3-4 favorite. Nagy's taken some flak on more than one occasion over the last couple months, especially with how the offense looked through the first quarter of the season. Still, credit where credit's due: Sunday was an incredible display of coaching. Not only did Nagy have to deal with the Roquan Smith stuff on Sunday morning, but his franchise QB dislocated his shoulder six plays into a crucial divisional home game. Chase Daniel (and Nick Kwiatkoski!) came on and didn't miss a beat – a testament to Daniel's preparation but also Nagy's ability to make a backup feel comfortable right away. Playing without six starters – at pretty crucial positions – isn't sustainable, but through two seasons, Nagy's shown impressive ability as a motivator.

First Thoughts on Week 5

Stankevitz: Greetings from London, where Jon Gruden still doesn't want to talk about Khalil Mack but Derek Carr referred to him as a "Hall of Fame" player. Make no mistake, the Raiders will have a plan for blocking up Mack, though, even if Gruden is cognizant of the threats posed by other members of this defense and the playcalling of Chuck Pagano.

Where that plan may start, though, is simply in how the Raiders operate their offense. Only three quarterbacks get the ball out quicker than Carr, per Next Gen Stats, so using that quick game to neutralize Mack's impact may be a starting point. Important to watch this week will be the status of Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams - if he can't play, Oakland will be seriously short-handed at receiver, and as long as the Bears can cover tight end Darren Waller they should be okay on defense (with or without Roquan Smith).

Still, it's hard to imagine Mack not wrecking this game somehow, right?

Ellis: Greetings from my apartment in Wrigleyville, where I also sometimes refer to Khalil Mack as a Hall of Fame player. It was somewhat surprising to see Mack speak so candidly about going up against the Raiders this week, which made me all the more bitter this game is happening in front of a generally apathetic crowd on the other side of the planet. If anything can stop Mack (besides uncalled holds), one would think it might be this game – I'm just not buying it. I think the traveling aspect of this game makes it more of a coin flip than Bears' fans want to admit, but Mack should be the very last of people's concerns. Except for Jon Gruden.

