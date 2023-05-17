First on-field video of Christian Gonzalez has Patriots fans fired up

New England Patriots fans are getting their first sneak peek at rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez on the football field, and the excitement is already through the roof.

Fans are losing their minds after a short video clip emerged of the former Oregon standout cornerback taking defensive reps on the field. Some might brush it off as a mere overreaction towards a player that has yet to take his first NFL snap, but when watching the video and taking all things into consideration, the early excitement feels warranted.

There were people that had Gonzalez as the top cornerback on the entire 2023 NFL draft board. It was obviously for good reasons when seeing his size and the fluidity that he’s able to move with on the field. His transitions are so smooth that it almost looks like he’s floating in this video.

Patriots fans are clearly taking note and commenting on social media on a player that could prove to be the steal of the draft at No. 17 overall.

Here's what Patriots fans are saying about the Christian Gonzalez OTAs video

This is the best five seconds of #Patriots offseason content I’ve ever seen. Via @Patriots pic.twitter.com/YtyHVnPaeV — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 17, 2023

The 1st time I saw Mike Haynes jog past my seat 20 rows back at Schaefer Stadium all I could think of was racehorse “Secretariat “. All legs and simply majestic human being. Although not as tall, Christian Gonzalez could be the most naturally gifted CB drafted by Pats since Mike. — PatsSTH1969 (@PatsSTH1969) May 17, 2023

Man this the first time in 15 years that I’m going to actually buy me a jersey — Donovan (@msg200916) May 17, 2023

He moved so fluidly — 👑 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 👑 (@neverbeenequal) May 17, 2023

CB1 and WR1 — Madhan Ezhilan (@madhanezhilan) May 17, 2023

Patriots top 5 defense next season pic.twitter.com/4NyYHk7kSw — 🇨🇴 (@GonzoSZN_) May 17, 2023

Aesthetically, this might be the hottest thing I’ve ever seen. — MACcuracy coJONES (@MaccuracyJones) May 17, 2023

So smooth — Jacob Rossner (@JacobRossner) May 17, 2023

Gonzo Island!🏈🔥 — Diane Matthews (@DianeMa99296699) May 17, 2023

They knew what they were doing with this one. 🔥🔥 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) May 17, 2023

The fluidity is genuinely beautiful — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 ✟ (@jvenna333) May 17, 2023

This is ballet level movement. Unbelievable fluidity — Lamar (@LamarCrosbyy) May 17, 2023

Between his hips, his soft feet, and his head not moving a centimeter… sheeeeeshh — Grubtown Hero (@Grubtownhero) May 17, 2023

He can really move for someone his size. Sauce Gardner vibes though film doesn’t show same aggressiveness. — BorisMan (@Boris_Atanov) May 17, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire