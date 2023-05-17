First on-field video of Christian Gonzalez has Patriots fans fired up

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read
New England Patriots fans are getting their first sneak peek at rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez on the football field, and the excitement is already through the roof.

Fans are losing their minds after a short video clip emerged of the former Oregon standout cornerback taking defensive reps on the field. Some might brush it off as a mere overreaction towards a player that has yet to take his first NFL snap, but when watching the video and taking all things into consideration, the early excitement feels warranted.

There were people that had Gonzalez as the top cornerback on the entire 2023 NFL draft board. It was obviously for good reasons when seeing his size and the fluidity that he’s able to move with on the field. His transitions are so smooth that it almost looks like he’s floating in this video.

Patriots fans are clearly taking note and commenting on social media on a player that could prove to be the steal of the draft at No. 17 overall.

Here's what Patriots fans are saying about the Christian Gonzalez OTAs video

