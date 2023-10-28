First female Notre Dame Leprechaun at football game appears

Fans who attended Notre Dame’s game against Pittsburgh and watched on TV might have noticed something different at Notre Dame Stadium. Kylee Kazenski, a senior at the university, became the first female to portray the Notre Dame Leprechaun at a football game. While females have donned the green suit before, they haven’t done so for Notre Dame’s biggest suit until now.

Here’s a shot of Kazenski before the game:

And yes, she even participated in the pushups that are done after every Irish score:

24 push-ups is TOO EASY for Kylee Kazenski. 😤 pic.twitter.com/XsykDKJ0D2 — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 28, 2023

But with the Irish continuing to run up the score on the Panthers, one had to admit doing that many pushups at once was kind of ridiculous. A TV shot showed that she eventually was just pushed up by Notre Dame’s male cheerleaders. With those arms and that many cheerleaders, that should have been easy.

Congratulations to Kylee, and here’s hoping she’s the first of many female Leprechauns to be featured at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturdays.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire