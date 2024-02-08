Advertisement

The first female NBA scout, Bonnie-Jill Laflin, shares inspiring Kobe Bryant story

NBC Sports Chicago

Bonnie-Jill Laflin, the first female scout in the NBA, shares a moment she had with Kobe Bryant when he offered a piece of advice for her when she faced adversity early in her career.

The first female NBA scout, Bonnie-Jill Laflin, shares inspiring Kobe Bryant story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago