First female coach in German men's pro football feeling 'at home'

Sabrina Wittmann, the first female coach in German men's professional football, said she feels "totally at home" in the team and that she wants to remain in men's football.

"I feel totally at home in men's football. I've never had any bit plans for the future in the past, everything just went really well," she said in a news conference on Friday.

Wittmann was appointed Ingolstadt interim coach until the end of the season after the third division team dismissed Michael Köllner. She previously coached Ingolstadt's under-19 team.

She had no time to think about the meaning behind her promotion.

"I haven't thought about whether this is the only or last chance in my life or whether there will be 40 others," she said. Everything happened too fast, but it felt "really good".

Ingolstadt sporting director Ivo Grlic didn't rule out signing Wittmann on a permanent deal.

"You can never say never in football," he said.

Wittmann will make her debut against Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday. The third division is Germany's lowest-level professional league.