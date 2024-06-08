Is the first exit from Manchester City this summer on the way?

Is the first exit from Manchester City beginning to become apparent? While the champions have been linked with a host of players there will no doubt be players who depart the club this summer. One player whose future appears to lie away from the world champions is Sergio Gomez. A new report has linked the left-back with a summer move to Real Sociedad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported via his official X account that Real Sociedad has opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for Sergio Gomez. Furthermore, Romano reports that Real Sociedad are in the market for a new left-back this summer. Lastly, Romano adds that it is expected that Gomez will depart the world champions this summer.

It does appear that the future of Sergio Gomez lies away from Manchester City. The young left-back has the talent to succeed at the highest level. But he does appear to be a level below what is required at Manchester City. Gomez has suffered from a lack of opportunity at the world champions. With Josko Guardiola making the left-back role his own this season the young Spaniard does face an uphill battle for a consistent spot in Pep Guardiola’s lineup. Sergio Gomez can also play on a wing but that is another position that Manchester City have a plethora of options in.

Across two seasons at Manchester City Sergio Gomez has only made 38 appearances since he arrived at the club. The majority of those appearances have come as a late substitute. Pep Guardiola does appear to have more trust in his more senior players than he does in Gomez.

Romano’s report does indicate that Sergio Gomez may be the one of the first players to depart Manchester City this summer. There is no doubt that Gomez has the talent to succeed at the highest level. But is apparent that for him to show that ability a move away from the world champions may be the best option for him and the world champions.