First-ever UGA Utah Junior State Amateur Championships crowns two champs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Golf Association staged its first-ever UGA Utah Junior State Amateur Championships for both boys and girls.

The event was held at Wasatch State Park, and two champions were crowned today.

In the boys’ division, Lincoln Markham from St. George won up against Lance Laughton from Mountain Green. Markham lost the second hole, but then he got it rolling — dropping in birdies and pars to pull ahead.

He cruised to the seven and six victory, winning the first-ever UGA Utah Junior State title in his last year of eligibility.

Markham told ABC4.com that he thinks the event will continue to be played in the years to come.

“I mean there’s … there’s great players in it this year and I’m sure there will be for years to come,” Markham said. “So, yeah, it feels good, especially because it is my last year trying to play in this event.”

The UGA Utah Girls Junior State came down to Aiden Long from Lone Peak High School and 16-year-old California golfer Ashley Gettleman. The front nine was all Aiden Long, and she jumped out to a three-hole lead at the turn.

But then the tide turned and Ashley got hot and pulled ahead. She described her round as a roller coaster.

“Just up and down, but I think I stayed pretty positive,” Gettleman said. “I was kind of getting mad on the front nine, but I think it’s I think it’s good (to) get mad because I feel like I play better and it shows you have heart.”

Gettleman came from behind and closed out the match on the 17th hole, winning two and one. Not bad for someone who has only played competitive golf for two years.

“I played like every single sport you can imagine growing up. I played like travel basketball, soccer. I played competitive tennis really long time. I’m a black belt martial arts,” Gettleman said. “So, yeah, I just did every sport but golf. So then after COVID, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll try golf.’ It was kind of the sport I sucked at the most, so I thought it was fun.”

