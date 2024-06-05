First ever North/South All-Star Golf Tournament tees off without a hitch

Jun. 4—FAIRMONT — The first ever North/South All-Star Golf Tournament wrapped up Monday afternoon as 13 high school golfers from across West Virginia converged at Little Creek Golf Course in Charleston.

Led by Jackson Woodburn of Winfield, who golfed a 65 for the lowest overall score, the South team defeated the North with a score of 285 to 317 to win the inaugural tournament.

The North team, coached by Fairmont Senior head golf coach Luke Corley, featured three members from Fairmont Senior — Caleb Young, Caden Musgrove and Lanae Street. Young and Street are committed to Fairmont State University, as are North teammates Brasinn Provenzano of Oak Glen and Dustin Keener of Grafton.

"It's a great honor to be nominated to coach this position," Corley said. "It was really cool to coach a team full of top caliber golfers. I'm truly honored to be a part of it being the first ever North/South golf match and looking forward to seeing how it grows over the years."

Young scored the lowest for North, putting together a 71 on the day. That tied him with South competitor Andrew Johnson of Winfield for third lowest on the day. Young also received All-Tournament honors.

Musgrove scored a 79 while representing Fairmont Senior on North, the fourth lowest of the team and seventh of the tournament. Street scored a 93, putting her at seventh on the North team and 12th overall.

For the South team, Woodburn shot a 65, Kerri-Anne Cook from Westside shot a 69, Johnson had a 71, and Noah Sergent of Herbert Hoover shot an 80. Nathan Field of Wahama scored an 81, and Conner Mayhorn of Charleston Catholic scored a 95.

Young led the North with his 71. Cole Darnold of St. Mary's had a 75, Andrew Taylor of Washington had a 78, and Street's 93 counted as the fourth contributing score for the team. Musgrove's 79, Keener's 81, and the 82 of Washington's Jason Falso did not go towards the final score.

"The golf course was a little bit tricky," Corley said. "There was a lot of hills and a lot of elevation changes. Altogether I thought our team managed the golf course really well."

The All-Tournament team consisted of Woodburn, Cook, Johnson, Young, and Darnold. Woodburn and Cook were the only golfers to finish under par for the tournament.

Corley said he was thankful to have coached members of his high school team one last time. He also believes the organizers of the event might add more golfers to next year's rosters.

