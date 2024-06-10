First-ever Dexcom U Sports Camp brings together college athletes and local kids with diabetes to inspire them to pursue their dreams

First-ever Dexcom U Sports Camp brings together college athletes and local kids with diabetes to inspire them to pursue their dreams

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego-based glucose monitoring manufacturer and producer, Dexcom, held its first-ever Sports Camp this weekend to bring together local middle schoolers and college and pro athletes with diabetes.

The Dexcom U Sports Camp was held at the San Diego Wave training grounds, the Surf Sports Park in Del Mar, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday where San Diego middle schoolers were given the opportunity to train alongside professional and college athletes from across the country.

The first-ever NIL (name, image, likeness) program was designed to celebrate and inspire people with type 1 diabetes who have athletic dreams of their own, according to Dexcom.

Notable attendees at the San Diego Sports Camp:

AD Mitchell (NFL, Indianapolis Colts)

Blake Ferguson (NFL, Miami Dolphins)

Shelomi Sanders (Basketball, University of Colorado)

Carly Graham (Volleyball, Orlando Valkyries)

Jaxon Dowell (Golf, University of Oklahoma)

Morgan Reimler (Golf)

Siena Ruelas (Soccer, Xoloitzcuintles De Caliente, retired)

“I was 16 years old when I was diagnosed, diagnosed at the end of my junior year of high school. When I was diagnosed I didn’t have a lot of knowledge about diabetes. I didn’t have this type of environment, this type of camp, and really just this type of support. It’s a blessing to give back and just give the kids something that I didn’t have,” said AD Mitchell, wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

The global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes announced the launch of Dexcom U in 2022.

“I was diagnosed when I was three, so I have been through the full circle of every diabetic product out there. So to have Dexcom, to have people that are going through the same thing that I’m going through to talk to about has been awesome. To have this event today where I can give back where so many people have helped me is incredible,” said Jaxon Dowell from the men’s golf team for the University of Oklahoma.

The Dexcom Warrior Program stretches across the globe impacting more than 25,000 youth with type 1 diabetes who wear a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

“The purpose of the program is to build community and connection and to really show that people with diabetes are not alone in their journey and they’ve got a support network out there that can help them through managing their condition,” said James McIntosh.

The president of Wave FC, Jill Ellis, was also in attendance at the sports camp on Sunday.

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system allows athletes to manage diabetes confidently through the Dexcom G7 patch and application.

“It changed every aspect of my life of being on the field, off the field. I’ve been able to look at my watch and my phone, not having to pull out my glucose meters and stuff like that to check my finger in class and not have to run to the bathroom and kind of hide it from people. I’m able to quickly look, do what I need to do,” said Marlee Fray, soccer athlete. “On the field it’s been a gamechanger. My coach or my athletic trainer can have the app on their phone and be able to watch my numbers too. It’s just been a lot easier and a wait lifted off a little bit that I have a backup and I have something that’s monitoring my blood sugar, my glucose levels around the clock.”

Through awareness and education, Dexcom U looks to raise up all athletes battling diabetes to give their athletes a platform to inspire others in the community.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.