First down running plays are killing the Cowboys

Measuring success is not always the easiest thing to do in life. What can be seen as a success to one person, could look like total failure to another. Different goals and different expectations bring on different verdicts. In the NFL, defining success is rather simple.

The Cowboys, just like all NFL teams, want to score points on offense and stop teams from scoring on defense. At their core, sports are a simple concept. So it stands to reason, the plays that increase an offense’s chances of scoring are deemed successful and the plays that reduce the scoring probability are labeled unsuccessful (and then the inverse of that to assess defensive performance, play to play).

From this perspective, success rate is born. Plays that increase scoring probability are defined as “successful” and the frequency of these plays is the “success rate.”

The degree in which a play is successful is measured by expected points added (or EPA). Positive EPAs are successful plays and negative EPAs are unsuccessful plays. Large EPA numbers indicate big plays that changed scoring probability while small EPA numbers indicate lesser plays that increased scoring probability.

Why does all of this matter?

It’s important to know what’s working and what’s not working. And right now, first down runs are NOT working for the Dallas Cowboys.

First down rushing failures

We can observe the Cowboys’ success running the ball vs their success passing the ball on specific downs.

On first downs, the Cowboys running game is operating with a 37.2 percent success rate. This means 62.8 percent of the time, the running game hurts the Cowboys scoring probability on that drive (per rbsdm.com).

The passing game, on the other hand, operates with a 53.4% success rate on first down, which tells us more often than not, passing works on first down.

Despite all the struggles the Cowboys have running the ball, they still run it far above expectation in most situations (including the dreaded, “first down run”) pic.twitter.com/txmYrhK1TT — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) January 11, 2023

The degree in which each element works also favors the passing game. Dallas’ rushing EPA per play sits at -0.052. The negative number is understandable since most rushing plays on first down fail for the Cowboys. Dallas’ EPA per dropback on first down is a more respectable 0.013 (slightly positive).

What all of this tells us is the passing game works far more often than the running game works and does so to a greater degree (bigger plays).

Run-heavy first downs

Balance is something the Cowboys strive for as an offense. They say it constantly and even in the wake of their Week 18 disaster in Washington, they restated their intention be balanced for the upcoming playoffs.

Like many observers, Cowboys Wire contributor Tim Lettiero began to notice the Cowboys issues on first downs so he started tracking it.

#CowboysNation Mini Thread Alert🧵🚨 One of my strongest criticisms of OC Kellen Moore has been his play calling, specifically on first down. I noticed he likes to run on first down, but how often? This season, I decided to chart each first down run and here’s what I found 👇🏼 — Tim Lettiero (@timlettiero) January 10, 2023

He found the Cowboys have been so obsessed with first down runs (aka establishing the run) first downs represents 50 percent of their total rushing attempts.

They’ve repeatedly called unsuccessful plays on first downs that statistically hurt their scoring chances. This requires extra output on later downs to save the drive. Not an ideal recipe for success.

History frowns on first down runs

The idea of running the ball on first downs is an outdated strategy. Josh Hermsmeyer at FiveThiryEight ran the numbers over a 10-year period and discussed it in “You Called A Run On First Down. You’re Already Screwed.”

He determined, even though many teams like to run the ball on first down, passing is the more effective attack. Using success rate (defined above) the most optimal sequence is pass-rush-rush.

Not only that, but the second most effective sequence starts with a pass as well (pass-pass-rush). So if a team is going to lean in a certain direction, passing on first down is the smart way to go.

Smart teams with not-terrible QBs (so roughly 25 teams) should be passing on first down more often than not. pic.twitter.com/UcNMz36zY8 — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) January 11, 2023

Obviously, the Cowboys can’t abide by any one sequence and expect success. There needs to be a sense of mystery or defenses are going to key in. Mike McCarthy’s insistence on running the ball is survivable if the Cowboys can just lean in the direction the numbers (and history) support.

Predictability is always something to be avoided. And being a run-first attack is about the most predictable an offense can get. Not only have they established a reputation for being run-heavy on first down (predictable) but they set up predictable third down situations as well because 3rd-and >3 is most assuredly a passing play.

First down is a passing down

Based on the 17-game sample size, the Cowboys have proven they are better passing on first down than running. They make bigger gains per dropback in expected points (this factors in incompletions and interceptions) and they have a higher rate of success (measured in success rate).

Running the ball on first down has proven to have more risk (lower chance of success) and offer less reward (lower net gains/losses).

“Like anything you have an identity you play to,” McCarthy said last week. “ I think our complementary formula is pretty crystal clear how we want to play, but with that is the way the defense plays does create potential opportunities for you to take advantage of it.”

By McCarthy’s own admission, sometimes the Cowboys need to take what’s given to them. If they have an advantage to win on the ground on first down (like earlier in the season), then by all means, take the easy yards.

But lately nothing has been easy on the ground. Since losing Terence Steele in Week 14 the Cowboys have been the fourth-worst in the NFL in yards per carry. If the Cowboys don’t see a light box, they can’t afford to call another unsuccessful first down run. It sets them up for tough second downs and needlessly difficult third downs.

Early in the season, first down was a running down but things have dramatically changed since then and the Cowboys have to recognize that.

