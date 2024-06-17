First Down: Meet the 2024 All-Big Bend flag football teams, player, coach of the year

Flag football once again took center stage this spring as multiple area teams dazzled the competition.

One of the fastest-growing sports in the country, flag football has become one of the Big Bend's most competitive sports and a fan favorite in the springtime.

A historic year for Florida High was capped off with a regional final appearance and district title. Chiles entered a new era after Stan Goldstein retired, with Justin Kurlander leading the Timberwolves to another district championship.

With so much unbelievable competition and action in the area this season, here are the 2024 All-Big Bend flag football teams!

2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Player of the Year: Rachel White, Sr., Florida High

One of the most electrifying players in the state resided in Southwood as Florida High's star quarterback Rachel White dazzled her way through the spring season.

Posting an eye-catching 1,873 passing yards that was accompanied by 38 passing touchdowns and only eight interceptions, White showed her dual-threat ability by recording 1,025 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, including a season-long 63-yard rushing touchdown. Her playmaking ability at the quarterback position helped lead the Seminoles to a 13-2 record, undefeated against area programs, and a Class 1A District 2 championship.

After an unbelievable season on the flag football field, Florida High's Rachel White has earned the 2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Player of the Year recognition.

2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Coach of the Year: Sam Brown, Florida High

Florida High flag football beat Lincoln 26-0, win first district title in program history at Mike Hickman field on Thursday, April 11, 2024

While White was the catalyst for Florida High's success on the field, head coach Sam Brown was the conductor on the sidelines as he orchestrated the Seminoles' best season in program history.

Leading the Seminoles to a 13-2 record, the school's first district championship and a regional final appearance, Brown was instrumental in turning Florida High into one of the state's best flag football teams with a roster that featured only one senior and had 10 middle schoolers.

Retaining everyone on the roster outside of White, Brown will look to lead his Seminoles to another deep run next season and cement the program's status as one of the best in the state.

For his outstanding coaching, Florida High's Sam Brown has been named the 2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Coach of the Year!

2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football First Team

Rachel White, Sr., Florida High: 170-255 passing, 1,873 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 121 carries, 1,025 rushing yards, 16 TDs.

Danielle White, So., Florida High: 58 catches, 596 receiving yards, 12 TDs. 24 carries, 303 rushing yards 6 TDs, 39 flag pulls, 10 INTs, 3 TDs.

Delaney Knowles, Sr., Lincoln: 619 Passing Yards with 7 TD’s, 339 Rushing yards 5 TDs, 173 yards receiving 3 TD’s, 23 Flag Pulls - 7 Interceptions, 2 returned for scores.

Charlotte Reynolds, So., Chiles: 182-348 passing, 1628 passing yards, 24 TDs, 22 ints, 93 carries, 449 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Faith Durden, Sr., Chiles: 48 catches, 466 yards, 11 TDS, 20 flag pulls, 7 ints, 6 PBU

Hannah Bowden, 8th, Florida High: 61 flag pulls, 42 sacks

Annelise Cardenas, 7th, Florida High: 24 catches, 406 receiving yards, 11 TDs, 43 flag pulls, 3 INTs, 2 TDs.

Kennedy Middleton, Sr, FAMU DRS: 27 Rec 383 Yds 7 TDs, 13 FP 6 INTs 6 PBU

Reese Lin, Jr., Lincoln: 87 flag pulls, 2 Sacks, 5 Interceptions

Jamesia Smith, Lincoln: 87 Passing yards with 1 TD, 112 Rushing yards, 1 TD, 92 yards receiving 1 TD, 19 Flag Pulls 9 Interceptions, 4 Returned for scores

Zy'Aira Kyler, Sr., Leon: 86 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 for a TD, 300 yards rushing 4 tds

Macy Hartman, Chiles: 65 catches, 599 yards, 7 TDS, 3 flag pulls, 1 int,

T'niah Dunlap, Jr., Jefferson County: 63 catches, 1043 yards, 12 TDs

2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Second Team

Kenijah Clayton, So., Godby: 1200 all-purpose yards, 6 sacks, 3 INT, 6 TDS

Kendra Thomas, Jr., Wakulla: 57-113 passing, 497 passing yards, 7 TDs, 10 INTs, 49 carries, 244 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 10 flag, pulls, 6 INTs, 9 PBU

Kiersten Cawley, 8th, Florida High: 42 catches, 330 receiving yards, 9 TDs.

Jizelle Reilly, Jr., Florida High: 45 flag pulls, 4 INTs

Allanah Jackson, Sr., Leon: 74 tackles, 3 INTs, 425 yards receiving, 200 yards rushing

Hannah Meckes, So., Lincoln: 493 Passing Yards with 4 TDs. 358 Rushing Yards 7 TDs, 387 yards receiving 3 TDs, 34 Flag Pulls, 9 Sacks

Francesca Fernandes, Fr., Chiles: 75 flag pulls, 3 sacks, 8 PBU

Brooke Marshall, So., Leon: 430 yards Rushing 7 TDs, 100 yards receiving, 11 tackles, 3 INTs

Raven Simmons, Jr., FAMU DRS: 29 Rec 303 Yds 3TDs, 41 rushes, 193 2 TDs Rushing, 28 FP 6 FPL 2 sacks 1 PBU 43 QB Pressures

Dream Hogan, Sr., FAMU DRS: 38 Flag pulls, 3 for loss, 3 INTs, 6 PBU's

Samiah Washington, Jr., Jefferson County: 169-247 passing, 1961 passing yards, 13 TDs, 14 INTs, 136 carries, 1197 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 139 flag pulls, 1 int, 13 PBU

Jayla Hawkins, Jr., Lincoln: 62 Flag Pulls, 15 Sacks

Serenity Muarry, Jr., Jefferson County: 85 flag pulls, 33 sacks, 9 PBUs

Xzaveria Robinson, Jr., Wakulla: 33 carries, 282 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 12 catches, 126 yards, 3 TDs, 26 Flag pulls, 2 INTs, 5 PBU

Mikey Myrick, Sr., Lincoln: 71 Flag Pulls 5 sacks - 2 Interceptions, 1 returned for score

2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Honorable Mentions

Ali Harllee, Fr., Chiles: 41 flag pulls, 16 sacks, 3 PBU

Jordan Thomas, So., Godby: 350 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD's, 3 Sacks, and 20 flag pulls

Ziyah Griffin, Jr., Taylor County: 69-106 passing, 653 passing yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs

LeeAsia Johnson, Sr., Taylor County: 22 catches, 293 yards, 3 TDs, 15 flag pulls, 2 INTs

Brianna Halon, Sr., Chiles: 40 flag pulls, 13 sacks

Chanel Kilpatrick, Sr., Rickards

Amaya Robinson, Jr., Wakulla: 22 catches, 164 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 27 flag pulls, 2 INTs, 7 PBU

Lainey Crisafulli, Fr., Chiles: 7 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD, 58 flag pulls, 5 ints, 13 PBU

Mykayla James, Sr., Leon: 20 tackles, 8 INTs, 2 for TDs, 5 PBU's, 112 yards receiving, 2 TD

Natalie Nelson, Sr., Lincoln: 219 receiving yards 3 TDs , 101 Rushing Yards 1 TD

Chryshila Glover, So., Taylor County: 20 flag pulls, 12 sacks, 2 INTs

Mykell Bradham, Fr., Godby: 30 flag pulls, 10 PBU's, and 7 INTs

Destiny Cargle, So., Florida High: 24 flag pulls, 2 sacks, 1 INT

Josie Smith, Sr., Florida High: 24 catches, 205 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD.

Elyse Willis, Jr., Lincoln: 497 yards receiving 4 TD’s

Kiya Williamson, Jr., Florida High: : 24 flag pulls, 6 INT

