First Down: Meet the 2024 All-Big Bend flag football teams, player, coach of the year
Flag football once again took center stage this spring as multiple area teams dazzled the competition.
One of the fastest-growing sports in the country, flag football has become one of the Big Bend's most competitive sports and a fan favorite in the springtime.
A historic year for Florida High was capped off with a regional final appearance and district title. Chiles entered a new era after Stan Goldstein retired, with Justin Kurlander leading the Timberwolves to another district championship.
With so much unbelievable competition and action in the area this season, here are the 2024 All-Big Bend flag football teams!
2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Player of the Year: Rachel White, Sr., Florida High
One of the most electrifying players in the state resided in Southwood as Florida High's star quarterback Rachel White dazzled her way through the spring season.
Posting an eye-catching 1,873 passing yards that was accompanied by 38 passing touchdowns and only eight interceptions, White showed her dual-threat ability by recording 1,025 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, including a season-long 63-yard rushing touchdown. Her playmaking ability at the quarterback position helped lead the Seminoles to a 13-2 record, undefeated against area programs, and a Class 1A District 2 championship.
After an unbelievable season on the flag football field, Florida High's Rachel White has earned the 2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Player of the Year recognition.
2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Coach of the Year: Sam Brown, Florida High
While White was the catalyst for Florida High's success on the field, head coach Sam Brown was the conductor on the sidelines as he orchestrated the Seminoles' best season in program history.
Leading the Seminoles to a 13-2 record, the school's first district championship and a regional final appearance, Brown was instrumental in turning Florida High into one of the state's best flag football teams with a roster that featured only one senior and had 10 middle schoolers.
Retaining everyone on the roster outside of White, Brown will look to lead his Seminoles to another deep run next season and cement the program's status as one of the best in the state.
For his outstanding coaching, Florida High's Sam Brown has been named the 2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Coach of the Year!
2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football First Team
Rachel White, Sr., Florida High: 170-255 passing, 1,873 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 121 carries, 1,025 rushing yards, 16 TDs.
Danielle White, So., Florida High: 58 catches, 596 receiving yards, 12 TDs. 24 carries, 303 rushing yards 6 TDs, 39 flag pulls, 10 INTs, 3 TDs.
Delaney Knowles, Sr., Lincoln: 619 Passing Yards with 7 TD’s, 339 Rushing yards 5 TDs, 173 yards receiving 3 TD’s, 23 Flag Pulls - 7 Interceptions, 2 returned for scores.
Charlotte Reynolds, So., Chiles: 182-348 passing, 1628 passing yards, 24 TDs, 22 ints, 93 carries, 449 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Faith Durden, Sr., Chiles: 48 catches, 466 yards, 11 TDS, 20 flag pulls, 7 ints, 6 PBU
Hannah Bowden, 8th, Florida High: 61 flag pulls, 42 sacks
Annelise Cardenas, 7th, Florida High: 24 catches, 406 receiving yards, 11 TDs, 43 flag pulls, 3 INTs, 2 TDs.
Kennedy Middleton, Sr, FAMU DRS: 27 Rec 383 Yds 7 TDs, 13 FP 6 INTs 6 PBU
Reese Lin, Jr., Lincoln: 87 flag pulls, 2 Sacks, 5 Interceptions
Jamesia Smith, Lincoln: 87 Passing yards with 1 TD, 112 Rushing yards, 1 TD, 92 yards receiving 1 TD, 19 Flag Pulls 9 Interceptions, 4 Returned for scores
Zy'Aira Kyler, Sr., Leon: 86 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 for a TD, 300 yards rushing 4 tds
Macy Hartman, Chiles: 65 catches, 599 yards, 7 TDS, 3 flag pulls, 1 int,
T'niah Dunlap, Jr., Jefferson County: 63 catches, 1043 yards, 12 TDs
2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Second Team
Kenijah Clayton, So., Godby: 1200 all-purpose yards, 6 sacks, 3 INT, 6 TDS
Kendra Thomas, Jr., Wakulla: 57-113 passing, 497 passing yards, 7 TDs, 10 INTs, 49 carries, 244 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 10 flag, pulls, 6 INTs, 9 PBU
Kiersten Cawley, 8th, Florida High: 42 catches, 330 receiving yards, 9 TDs.
Jizelle Reilly, Jr., Florida High: 45 flag pulls, 4 INTs
Allanah Jackson, Sr., Leon: 74 tackles, 3 INTs, 425 yards receiving, 200 yards rushing
Hannah Meckes, So., Lincoln: 493 Passing Yards with 4 TDs. 358 Rushing Yards 7 TDs, 387 yards receiving 3 TDs, 34 Flag Pulls, 9 Sacks
Francesca Fernandes, Fr., Chiles: 75 flag pulls, 3 sacks, 8 PBU
Brooke Marshall, So., Leon: 430 yards Rushing 7 TDs, 100 yards receiving, 11 tackles, 3 INTs
Raven Simmons, Jr., FAMU DRS: 29 Rec 303 Yds 3TDs, 41 rushes, 193 2 TDs Rushing, 28 FP 6 FPL 2 sacks 1 PBU 43 QB Pressures
Jamesia Smith, Sr., Lincoln: 87 Passing yards with 1 TD, 112 Rushing yards 1 TD, 92 yards receiving 1 TD, 19 Flag Pulls, 9 Interceptions, 4 Returned for scores
Dream Hogan, Sr., FAMU DRS: 38 Flag pulls, 3 for loss, 3 INTs, 6 PBU's
Samiah Washington, Jr., Jefferson County: 169-247 passing, 1961 passing yards, 13 TDs, 14 INTs, 136 carries, 1197 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 139 flag pulls, 1 int, 13 PBU
Jayla Hawkins, Jr., Lincoln: 62 Flag Pulls, 15 Sacks
Serenity Muarry, Jr., Jefferson County: 85 flag pulls, 33 sacks, 9 PBUs
Xzaveria Robinson, Jr., Wakulla: 33 carries, 282 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 12 catches, 126 yards, 3 TDs, 26 Flag pulls, 2 INTs, 5 PBU
Mikey Myrick, Sr., Lincoln: 71 Flag Pulls 5 sacks - 2 Interceptions, 1 returned for score
2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football Honorable Mentions
Ali Harllee, Fr., Chiles: 41 flag pulls, 16 sacks, 3 PBU
Jordan Thomas, So., Godby: 350 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD's, 3 Sacks, and 20 flag pulls
Ziyah Griffin, Jr., Taylor County: 69-106 passing, 653 passing yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs
LeeAsia Johnson, Sr., Taylor County: 22 catches, 293 yards, 3 TDs, 15 flag pulls, 2 INTs
Brianna Halon, Sr., Chiles: 40 flag pulls, 13 sacks
Chanel Kilpatrick, Sr., Rickards
Amaya Robinson, Jr., Wakulla: 22 catches, 164 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 27 flag pulls, 2 INTs, 7 PBU
Lainey Crisafulli, Fr., Chiles: 7 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD, 58 flag pulls, 5 ints, 13 PBU
Mykayla James, Sr., Leon: 20 tackles, 8 INTs, 2 for TDs, 5 PBU's, 112 yards receiving, 2 TD
Natalie Nelson, Sr., Lincoln: 219 receiving yards 3 TDs , 101 Rushing Yards 1 TD
Chryshila Glover, So., Taylor County: 20 flag pulls, 12 sacks, 2 INTs
Mykell Bradham, Fr., Godby: 30 flag pulls, 10 PBU's, and 7 INTs
Destiny Cargle, So., Florida High: 24 flag pulls, 2 sacks, 1 INT
Josie Smith, Sr., Florida High: 24 catches, 205 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD.
Elyse Willis, Jr., Lincoln: 497 yards receiving 4 TD’s
Kiya Williamson, Jr., Florida High: : 24 flag pulls, 6 INT
Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here is the 2024 All-Big Bend Flag Football team, player of the year