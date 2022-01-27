First domino falls as Broncos hire Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

The Chicago Bears are nearing the end of their head coach search, which comes just a couple of days after they hired their new general manager in Ryan Poles.

But the Bears are also competing with eight other teams, some of which have the same finalists Chicago is targeting, including the Denver Broncos.

Still, there hasn’t been a lot of action over the last two weeks for the nine teams looking for a head coach and three teams looking for both. The Bears and New York Giants have each hired a GM, and now the first head coach has been hired.

The Broncos are hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move certainly feels like Denver is making a power play for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has likely played his last down with the Packers.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

The Broncos’ play for Hackett could make things easier for the Bears. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a finalist for Chicago’s head coach job, was scheduled to interview with Denver again on Thursday. Now, that frees up a top candidate in Quinn for the Bears…if they want him.

While the Giants are expected to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, they’re also in play for Quinn.

But now that the first domino has fallen with the Broncos and Hackett, we could see things start to speed up on the head coach front.

Story continues

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List