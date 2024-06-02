First year DC Zach Orr must carry on the Ravens tradition

After a record-breaking season for the Baltimore Ravens defense, new defensive coordinator Zach Orr will look to carry on the tradition.

From undrafted free agent to Defensive Coordinator, Zach Orr has always been a Raven 💜@ZO35 | Watch Wired: https://t.co/lkl8ygpccX pic.twitter.com/sK8UIfzw1X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 26, 2024

Last season, former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald and Orr, who then operated as the linebackers coach, schemed the team to 60 sacks and 18 interceptions. Players who combined for 12 or more of those sacks are now wearing different uniforms, however, and Orr must be ready to pick up the pieces.

Orr watched painfully as the Ravens squandered an opportunity to advance to Super Bowl LVII. The loss in the AFC Championship has motivated him as he prepares for training camp in less than 60 days.

With safety Kyle Hamilton and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike returning, the only question mark remains how the shoes of inside linebacker Patrick Queen will be filled. Hopefully, Orr can develop rookie linebacker Adisa Issac relatively quickly. Issac’s height may be essential when they must slow down the more physically tight ends as the season progresses.

As a former Ravens linebacker and linebacker coach, Orr has the blueprint to ensure that Queen’s loss doesn’t damage the defensive infrastructure too much.

