First-day struggles for Davis at state

Jun. 11—CARMEL — When Ryan Davis of Pendleton Heights returns to Carmel for Day 2 of the IHSAA State Golf Finals, he faces an uphill climb after a tough opening 18 holes Tuesday morning.

The junior lefty finds himself tied for 92nd place in the 108-player field after a 16-over par 88 in the first round at Prairie View Golf Club.

Brayden Miller of Fairfield holds the individual lead after a 68 (-4) gave the junior a two-stroke lead over Jake Cesare of Westfield, Andrew Wall of Zionsville and Bloomington South's Happy Gilmore. Justin Hicks from Leo also finished in red numbers with a one-under-par 71 and sits in fifth place.

Zionsville holds the lead in the team scoring after a first-round score of 304, three strokes ahead of Westfield and two-time defending champion Guerin Catholic. There are a total of eight teams within six shots of the lead.

Davis advanced to the state meet after rounds of 73 (+2) at Harbour Trees in the Noblesville sectional and 74 (+2) at The Players Club in the Muncie Central regional. In both tournaments, Davis was the second-best individual to advance.

But Tuesday's first round at Prairie View was a much deeper struggle from the beginning.

Davis bogeyed the first two holes and four of the first six before the biggest highlight of his day, a birdie 4 on the 520-yard, par-5 seventh hole.

Any momentum that could have been gained was quickly wiped away by a double-bogey on the eighth and a disastrous 8 on the par-4 ninth, resulting in a 45 (+9) on the outward nine.

Davis went on to bogey five holes — including four consecutively — on the back nine and recorded a double-bogey on the 17th.

Davis will look to improve his overall position in the second round when he tees off at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, beginning on the back nine this time around.

Contact Rob Hunt at

rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com

or 765-640-4886.