First Dates star Laura Tott welcomes baby boy and shares sweet name

Channel 4

First Dates star Laura Tott has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Sean Clake.

The former waitress, shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram, posting a sweet black and white video of her newborn son, set to the tune of Eva Cassidy's Songbird.

"He’s here.. Leo Clarke 28/08/23," reads the caption, alongside a pale blue heart emoji.



Related: Strictly's Sara Davies teams up with Fred Sirieix for new wedding series

Leo is seen yawning and stretching in the sweet video, tucked in with a blanket in his cot.

The new arrival is the first child of Tott and her husband, who tied the knot last August in a romantic Devon-based ceremony.

Tott announced news of her pregnancy back in April this year, sharing a polaroid photo of her baby bump and ultrasound scan.

Related: First Dates' Fred Sirieix admits he initially hesitated over signing on to the show

Kerry Katona was one of many to react to the happy news in the comments section of Tott's post.

"Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations," she wrote, sharing a red love heart emoji.

Tott also shared a message to her Instagram stories, thanking fans for their messages of support.

Channel 4

"Thank you so much for every single message," she wrote in her story caption, shared with a black and white photo of Leo sleeping.

"Can't believe he is here, a little earlier than expected. He is absolutely perfect and we are beyond smitten in our newborn bubble."

Tott rose to prominence for appearing as a waitress in the First Dates restaurant, alongside Fred Sirieix and Cici Coleman.

Tott hasn't appeared on the show since 2021, explaining her absence as due to filming being relocated from London to Manchester.

She's since retrained as a paramedic, sharing her pride at joining the medical profession in a 2 year job anniversary post in April 2021.

"I love my job, even if I have a little moan every now and then," she said of her new role. "Happy 2 Years, and here’s to many more, if my back allows."



You Might Also Like