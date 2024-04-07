First commit in Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class is a speedy receiver from Texas

The Boise State football team dipped back into Texas to find the first player in its 2025 recruiting class.

Liberty Christian wide receiver Quinton Brown verbally committed to the Broncos on Sunday.

Brown is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He also has scholarship offers from Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Colorado State, Ohio, Toledo, Texas State, Tulsa, USF, UTEP, Army and a host of smaller programs.

Boise State has enjoyed a strong pipeline in Texas for years, especially when it comes to wide receivers. There are 15 players on this year’s roster from the Lone Star state, including wide receivers Latrell Caples, Cam Camper and Chris Marshall.

Brown is a 5-foot-8, 155-pound native of Argyle, Texas, north of Fort Worth. What he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in speed. He won a Texas state championship after running the 100-meter dash in 10.51 seconds as a junior. He ran the 200-meter dash in 21.1 seconds.

That speed has translated to the field the past two seasons at Liberty Christian, which is coached by former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. Brown posted 53 catches for 593 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 and 51 catches for 745 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns the past two years.

By opening their 2025 class with a speedy receiver, the Broncos are continuing a trend they started with their 2024 class. It includes three players who also posted times under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash: cornerback Treyvon Tolmaire, and running backs Sire Gains and Dylan Riley.

The fastest player in the class is another Texas product, wide receiver Cameron Bates, whose time of 36.58 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles was one of the fastest in the nation last year. Boise State also signed former junior college linebacker Udoka Ezeani, who used his speed to get to the quarterback twice in the Broncos’ first spring scrimmage of the year on Saturday.

Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class

WR Quinton Brown, 5-8, 155, Liberty Christian High, Argyle, Texas