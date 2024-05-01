First Colonial & Cape Henry capture wins in Beach tilts

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — Virginia Beach baseball is one of the best areas for the sports in the Commonwealth. First Colonial and Cape Henry are two of the leaders of that charge at the Beach.

On Tuesday, they both won their big-time tilts. F-C took down Princess Anne on the road 12-0, while Cape Henry took down Greenbrier Christian 4-0.

Now, First Colonial is 10-3 on the year and will take on Green Run May 2.

Cape Henry is 18-3 and will play Granby on the road May 1.

