First College Football Playoff rankings, Big 12 gets new media deal & SEC's huge upcoming weekend

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. Along with reacting to who got snubbed and who got helped, the guys preview a few big SEC matchups including the Tennessee Volunteers facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs & the Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the surging LSU Tigers.

Outside of the SEC, the Clemson Tigers go up against college football’s x-factor team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Meanwhile, the Big 12 secured a new media rights deal under newly appointed commissioner Brett Yormark. Wrapping up the show, the Stanford mascot got suspended by the school and there is a new national mullet champion.

3:00 The first edition of the college football playoff rankings are released for the 2022 college football season

16:30 The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to make a statement against the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs this weekend

26:36 The Alabama Crimson Tide will battle it out vs the LSU Tigers in Death Valley this Saturday

34:06 The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who could be looking to play spoiler

39:35 The Big Twelve conference has agreed to a new media rights extension under new commissioner Brett Yormark

50:20 The Stanford University mascot has been suspended indefinitely

55:40 The 2022 United States national mullet champion has been crowned

