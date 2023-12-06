First Coast Varsity Weekly: Fleming Island sophomore Tyler Mawhinney crowned Mr. Golf

The awards just keep on coming for Fleming Island's Tyler Mawhinney.

The sophomore won the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Golf award as the state's top high school golfer, after leading the Golden Eagles last month to the first-ever Class 3A championship for a Clay County school.

Fleming Island's Bruce Cloud made it a Golden Eagle sweep, earning the statewide boys golf coach of the year award. Ponte Vedra's Mickey Leapley was named top coach in Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A.

Fleming Island's Tyler Mawhinney plays his shot from the fifth tee during the FHSAA Region 1-3A championship.

Mawhinney shot a 4-under 140, the lowest score among all classes, at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills. He becomes the first Mr. Golf winner from Northeast Florida since Brandon Mancheno of Mandarin in 2016.

The Miss Golf award went to Mi Li of First Academy, with the girls coach of the year award for Cherene Castillo of Florida Atlantic University High.

Clay County rolls out all-stars

Fleming Island quarterback Cibastian Broughton (1) scrambles away from the Bartram Trail defense in a September game.

A 1,000-yard star both in the air and on the ground, Cibastian Broughton is moving up to the head of the class for Clay County.

Fleming Island's junior quarterback headlined Clay County's annual All-County selection for football, voted by coaches across the school district.

Broughton, who received second-team honors last year, stepped up to the first team after rushing for 1,253 yards and passing for 1,815 more with 33 combined touchdowns.

He joins Fleming Island teammates Trace Burney at wide receiver and Braden Cunningham at center on the offensive first team. Also on the first team are Clay wide receiver Payton Dykas, Keystone Heights running back Cartez Daniels and tight end Garrison Teague, Middleburg athlete Jaydan Jenkins and lineman Micah George, Oakleaf linemen Quory Ambrose and Akeem Neal and fullback Christopher Foy II and Ridgeview lineman Jacob Jones.

Middleburg defenders Austin Cruce (33) and Tucker Cody (52) celebrate a sack against Columbia in October.

Four Middleburg Broncos — lineman B.J. Carter, linebacker Austin Cruce, safety Errick Fryer and athlete Trenton Robinson — highlighted the first-team defense. That unit also included Clay defensive lineman Omar Goosby, Fleming Island defensive lineman Ladarius Jackson and corner Kaylib Singleton, Oakleaf lineman Courtney Robinson, linebacker Neil Whyte and Bryson Keitt and Orange Park linebacker Tyler Jackson and safety Orlando Jackson.

Kickers Kaleb Robison (Middleburg) and Parker Sirdevan (Fleming Island) received first-team honors, with Clay's Ethan Bellemare and Oakleaf's Andrew McDaid on the second team.

Second-team offensive players were Clay lineman Cody Mobley; Fleming Island lineman Joey Couch, running back Tyler Beverly and athlete Demhir Jackson; Middleburg lineman Gage Isbell; Oakleaf quarterback Brandon Wallace, receivers Michael Conner III and Jordin Price and linemen Chase Johnson and Mason Thomas; and Ridgeview tight end Braylon Hawkins and running back Rayhn Hutchinson.

Second-team defensive players were Clay linebacker Javaris Roberts; Keystone Heights lineman Jackson Herman, safety Wyatt VanZant and cornerback Bryce Hollingsworth; Middleburg lineman Tucker Cody, linebacker Luke Wheeler and cornerback Von Lane; Oakleaf lineman Amare Thomas, linebacker Da'Jon Brown, safety James Kitchen and athlete Joel Bazinet; and Orange Park lineman Triston Johnson.

St. Johns soccer finds new rhythm

St. Johns Country Day midfielder Camila Adame (11) tries to spin around Atlantic Coast midfielder Michaela Frazier (17) during Tuesday's girls soccer.

Three season-opening draws sent a message, and St. Johns Country Day girls soccer coach Mike Pickett was listening: 2023-24 was going to be a different type of year for the 14-time state champions.

Reshaped by graduation, relocation and transfer, and returning only one high scorer in sophomore Sydney Schmidt, the Spartans aren't overwhelming foes this year: nine goals in seven games. Now, the task is shuffling the lineup to find the right mix for the right opponent.

"There's a lot of movement with positions," Pickett said. "We're trying to take our key players like [senior defender] Savannah [Berrang], where we put her higher in the second half."

The latest stage in the experiment: Tuesday's 2-0 win at Atlantic Coast. The Stingrays, 6-0-1 entering the night, frustrated St. Johns for 50 minutes with a packed and disciplined defense as well as the acrobatics of future Kentucky goalkeeper Gaby Rourke, who made five first-half saves.

After halftime, Pickett deployed speedy sophomore defender Gabby Desuza to the right wing to dribble directly at the Stingray defense, and the move quickly paid off. Desuza's shot pinged off the bar to tee up Mia Johnson's point-blank finish, and minutes later, Calli Berrang added a second after Madyson Bauman surged down the left and cut back from the end line.

It's different, but it's working. St. Johns (3-1-3) has lost only to only one local opponent, Bartram Trail in 2021, during the past eight years.

Next is a brutal two-week stretch that Pickett called the toughest he's ever faced: Doral Academy, Plantation American Heritage, Bartram Trail, South Walton, Niceville and Bishop Moore before Christmas.

"We're grinding it out right now, trying to get some results, because we could go into the playoffs with a below-.500 record," he said. "But iron sharpens iron, and I've always believed you've got to play the best."

Powerful field awaits Fortegra basketball

Ponte Vedra's Sam Ritchie dribbles against Oakleaf in February. Both the Sharks and Knights compete in this week's Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational.

The big numbers for year six of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational: 27-9.

That's the cumulative record of the eight teams taking the court for the three-day boys basketball competition, far and away the strongest field in the event's history.

The annual tournament brings its strongest field to date into Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus from Thursday through Saturday. Through two weeks, here's where the participants stand:

Who's on top? Jacksonville-area high school basketball and soccer power polls, Dec. 5

The tournament opener matches 3-0 squads Ribault and Oakleaf. Reigning All-First Coast player of the year Caleb Williams averages 23.3 points for the Trojans, while Oakleaf has won its games by a combined 94 points. Knights guard Aaron Rivers averaged 18 points last week.

Dameon Jones and the Paxon defense, at 5-0, begins with a major test against a 2-3 Providence that rides the outside shot. The Stallions went 1-1 at Sun Bash, beating Mater Lakes Academy on a 3-point surge keyed by Caleb McAbee , while JU commit Chris Arias leads the team in scoring.

An all-Final Four battle pits 2-3 NFEI against 3-1 Ponte Vedra, which unleashed 13 3-pointers — with four each by Alex Katsikas, David Sanchez Barrera and Sam Ritchie — on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Episcopal meets Southwest Macon (3-2) in Florida-Georgia action, with both Kent Jackson and Grady Schwartz averaging more than 15 points per game for the Eagles..

Scorers mesh early for Hilliard hoops

Small school. Small lineup. Big numbers on the scoreboard.

Can Hilliard's lineup of scorers — and they are high scorers — light up the scoreboard enough to propel the Red Flashes to another deep run in the FHSAA's rural class? Count head coach Myron Saunders among those excited about the prospects.

"We're lacking a little bit of height," Saunders said before the season, "but we've got a couple of guards that can really play."

A 20-5 team returning nearly a full roster from 2022-23, Hilliard fields a prolific scoring lineup: C.J. Hall, who averaged 20.8 points as a sophomore last year, as well as starters Kevin Thomas (11.4) and Brandyn Seldomridge (8.9).

And if they didn't have enough point potential, Hilliard also added a major transfer in Malcolm Warthen. The guard averaged 25.7 points a few miles down U.S. Highway 1 last year at West Nassau, including a 52-point game against Ridgeview.

The early signs are positive: Hilliard (2-0) beat Trenton 75-56 Saturday, with 24 points from Hall and 16 more from Warthen. The schedule's pace picks up rapidly, with 10 games between Dec. 9 and Dec. 29.

Stanton's Syla fourth in FACA race

Stanton's Gateway Conference champion John Syla ran 17:10.70 to lead local boys with a fourth-place finish at Saturday's Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic for cross country at Holloway Park in Lakeland.

Henry Stark of Palmer Trinity ran away with the individual title in 16:04.50.

Bishop Kenny state champions Emily Wheldon and Davis Johnson placed fifth and sixth in the girls race in 20:37.60 and 20:49.70, respectively. Seminole Osceola teammates Elle Mehltretter and Avery Latto both crossed at 19:33.40 for a 1-2 photo finish.

The annual race recognizes leading senior runners from around Florida, although not all eligible runners elect to compete. For example, Nease's Matt Ryan is scheduled to race Saturday at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championship in San Diego.

Bolles' Verhoef wins state swimming award

Bolles School swimming coach Peter Verhoef speaks during National Signing Day ceremonies. Verhoef was named Florida Dairy Farmers coach of the year for girls swimming.

Bolles head coach Peter Verhoef won the Florida Dairy Farmers girls swimming coach of the year award and three other locals earned class awards in statewide voting Tuesday.

Verhoef led the Bolles girls to their 33rd consecutive state title in Class 1A, with the boys team also placing first in Class 1A.

West Nassau junior Brody Singley earned the Class 2A boys swimmer of the year after earning the Warriors' first-ever state titles in the pool, and Fleming Island senior Maryn McDade led Class 3A girls after her championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Nease's Gus Calado won top coaching honors in Class 3A boys swimming after the Panthers' repeat trophy.

Kaii Winkler of South Florida HEAT earned Mr. Swimming honors, with Gracie Weyant of Sarasota Riverview winning the Miss Swimming award.

Around the area

First Coast's Jordan Anderson (7) hauls in a reception against Fletcher on Oct. 26. The senior wide receiver committed to Wofford.

First Coast wide receiver Jordan Anderson committed to Wofford. … Beachside linebacker Ben Davenport committed to Juniata football. … Atlantic Coast outfielder Chris Gant committed to South Georgia State baseball. … Middleburg outfielder Carly Johnson committed to Florida State College at Jacksonville softball. … Fletcher rusher Ashley Mohrmann committed to Daytona State College flag football. … Vanderbilt offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore (Fletcher) and Florida center Kingsley Eguakun (Sandalwood) announced plans to enter the NFL Draft. … Former Bishop Kenny guard Sophia Rueppell, now at Kennesaw State, won ASUN freshman of the week honors in women's basketball. …Former Mandarin running back Terrell Jennings earned MVP honors for Florida A&M in the SWAC football championship, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. … Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards, from St. Augustine, was named among nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Award for the player of the year in NCAA Division II football. … Former Suwannee kicker Braxtyn Green was named special teams player of the year at North Carolina Wesleyan football. … Former Mandarin receiver Kris Mitchell announced his transfer to Notre Dame from FIU football … Multiple Northeast Florida football players announced plans to transfer from their current college programs: former Trinity Christian cornerback Fred Davis (UCF), former White safety Christian Ellis (New Mexico), former Nease receiver Dom Henry (BYU) and former Oakleaf defensive end Chantz Williams (Miami). ... Cincinnati middle blocker Zeta Washington (Ponte Vedra) made the Big 12 All-Rookie team in volleyball. … Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Oakleaf) was named second-team All-ACC in football and Florida State safety Shyheim Brown (Columbia) made the third team. … Harvest Community's Adrian Walker scored a triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals) against Parsons Christian on Tuesday. ... Bishop Kenny celebrated its annual Dom's Light tournament Friday and Saturday. The Crusaders' girls edged Ridgeview 54-52, with Bishop Kenny's Isabelle Dionisio and Ridgeview's Narissa Blocton earning player of the game honors, while Oluwaji Eziemefe led the Bishop Kenny boys to a 55-45 victory over Westside. … Former Bartram Trail swimmer Morgan Ray set an American para swimming record of 2:48.65 for the SB6 division of the men's 200-yard breaststroke. … Former Oakleaf forward Jonathan Bryant scored 33 points and seven rebounds in his first professional basketball game with KK Susanj in Montenegro. ... Keystone Heights football won the FHSAA academic championship award for Class 2S. …

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tyler Mawhinney: Fleming Island golfer, Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Golf