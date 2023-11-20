First Coast college basketball week ahead: Ospreys play at LSU, Dolphins back in Pennsylvania

It’s a light schedule for Thanksgiving week but some of the games pack a punch.

Foremost among them will be North Florida’s trip to Baton Rouge, La., on Friday to take LSU (8 p.m.) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Ospreys are 0-3 against the Tigers in the past and are 0-29 in all games against the current SEC membership.

Jacksonville University will play in a tournament at Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh, facing the host school on Friday at 4 p.m. and Farleigh Dickinson on Saturday at the same time. The Dolphins go back to the Steel City a week after playing at Pitt.

University of North Florida junior guard Ametri Moss scored 39 points in three games in the First Coast Classic, at UNF Arena.

The UNF women’s team also will play in a tournament at Georgia Southern, facing the Eagles on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and USC-Upstate on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Edward Waters’ men’s and women’s teams will play their home openers on Saturday against Central State (Ohio).

Men

Player of the week: UNF junior guard Chaz Lanier averaged 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in four games last week. He shot 42.8 beyond the 3-point line. In the Ospreys’ 67-58 victory over Maine to cap the First Coast Classic, he scored the first 14 points of the game for UNF and had one four-possession stretch where he hit three 3-pointers and a dunk.

Stat line of the week: JU senior forward Bryce Workman had 19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in the Dolphins’ 85-68 victory over Georgia Southern. Workman shot 5 of 6 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. He also made both of his 3-point attempts. Prior to that, he had made only 5 of 20 in his college career.

This week’s games

Tuesday

Edward Waters at Flagler, 7 p.m.

Friday

Jacksonville at Robert Morris (Pa.), 4 p.m.

North Florida at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Jacksonville vs. Farleigh Dickinson (at Robert Morris), 4 p.m.

Central State (Ohio) at Edward Waters, 5 p.m.

Noting UNF (4-2): In winning two of three games in the First Coast Classic, the Ospreys faced three teams they had never played before and beat Northwest State 80-74 and Maine after losing to Presbyterian 81-69. Sophomore guard Jah Nze scored 17 points in each of the first two games in the tournament, making 9 of 17 3-point shots. He also collected nine rebounds. ... Junior guard Ametri Moss scored in double figures in all three tournament games and is averaging 10.8 points per game.

Noting JU (2-2): After their victory over Georgia Southern, the Dolphins were thumped 107-56 by Pittsburgh. The bright spot was senior guard Marcus Niblack, who scored 22 points off the bench, adding four rebounds and two steals. … Niblack had 14 points against GSU. He shot 14 of 22 from the floor in the two games. … Robert McCray V had 17 points and five assists and Jackson High graduate Stephon Payne III had 12 points and six rebounds against the Eagles.

Noting Edward Waters (1-3): Junior guard Goliath Mitchell had 24 points, six rebounds and made nine of 10 shots from the foul line in the Tigers’ first victory of the season, 74-55 over Fisk.

Noting Trinity Baptist (2-4): Senior guard Zach Kiadii, a Westside High graduate, reached double figures in all three games last week, with a high of 22 in a 104-63 loss to Bethune-Cookman. … Junior guard D.J. Thompson had 17 points and five rebounds in his hometown in the Eagles’ 107-81 loss at Valdosta State. He led five players in double figures.

Noting Flagler (1-3): The Saints had six players in double figures in a 93-90 victory over Southern Wesleyan for their first victory of the season. Senior guard Malik Bryant led with 24 points … Junior guard Destin Clark had 24 points on Saturday in a 94-84 loss to Lynn. He added six rebounds and four steals.

Women

Player of the week: Freshman forward Madlyn Touze of Trinity Baptist had 37 points, 20 rebounds and shot 17 of 27 from the floor in two games. In a 91-16 victory over Beacon, she had 18 points and made all nine of her shots from the floor.

Jacksonville University basketball coach Special Jennings talks to her team during a time out against Georgia Southern last week.

Stat line of the week: Flagler junior guard Destiny McClendon scored 15 points in a 65-62 victory over Rollins. She made only two of 13 shots from the floor but hit all 11 of her free throw attempts.

This week’s games

Tuesday

Trinity Baptist at Florida State College-Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Friday

Flagler at Embry-Riddle, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Jacksonville at Florida A&M, 2 p.m.

North Florida vs. USC-Upstate (at Georgia Southern), 2 p.m.

Central State (Ohio) at Edward Waters, 3 p.m.

Noting UNF (1-3): Graduate senior Jayla Adams is distributing with enthusiasm for the Ospreys. She had 10 assists in an 84-75 overtime loss to Florida Atlantic and added four more in an 83-55 loss at Gonzaga. Through four games, Adams is averaging 5.5 assists per game.

Noting JU (2-1): The Dolphins hit clutch free throws in the final minute to hold off Georgia Southern 61-59. Junior guard Edyn Battle had 18 points and seven rebounds and made 3 of 4 3-point attempts. Freshman forward Saniyah Craig had 14 points and seven rebounds, junior guard Jalisa Dunlap had 11 points and three steals and freshman center Jada Jones added 10 rebounds.

Noting Edward Waters (1-2): The Tigers won their opening game 78-38 at Fort Lauderdale, led by graduate senior guard Lee’Sha Henry with 17 points and 12 rebounds. … Senior forward Khadija Smith had 18 points in a 75-64 loss to Miles College.

Noting Trinity Baptist (3-3): The Eagles held Beacon, located in Leesburg, to 3 of 29 shooting and collected 39 turnovers in a 91-16 victory. Touze and Caroline Smith, a sophomore forward from Lake Butler, combined for 32 points on 16 of 19 shooting.

Noting Flagler (2-2): It was a heartbreaker for the Saints at home on Saturday as St. Leo scored the last seven points of the game to win 54-51. McClendon had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Saints. … Sophomore center Maddie Erickson had 13 points and nine rebounds. … In Flagler’s victory over Rollins, junior guard Dane Bertolina had nine points and 15 rebounds.

