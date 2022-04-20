First Closer Casualty









Among minted closers, Ryan Pressly is first injury casualty of the 2022 campaign. He’s been dealing with a balky knee on and off for several seasons. The Astros reportedly believe he could have worked through the discomfort but felt it would be best for the team and their investment if he took a breather now. Prior to landing on the injured list, Pressly was missing several ticks of velocity. A knee injury always seemed a probable explanation. He could be back by the end of the month.

Five closers finished three games in the last week: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Jordan Romano, Kenley Jansen, and Daniel Bard. You probably noticed one of those names is not like the others. In fact, I told you to avoid Bard, and that recommendation stands. Let others profit, and later suffer, from using Bard. Romano already has six saves while Hader, Bard, and Taylor Rogers check in with five saves apiece.

Closer Tiers

Tier 1: Crème de la Crème (2)

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

On Tuesday, an image of Hendriks tipping his pitches circulated on Twitter. He had the same issue at the start of last season. I’m not fully convinced even Major League hitters would have much luck picking up on this – it’s most visible from the side or rear. The hitter’s perspective wouldn’t see the separation of glove and ball as clearly. His stuff is still inducing elite whiff rates which isn’t what we expect to see in a pitch-tipping scenario. I’m more inclined to blame a .625 BABIP on his early season struggles, though tipping could explain why he has such a high BABIP.

Tier 2: The Elite (4)

Raisel Iglesias, Los Angeles Angels

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays

Like a lot of guys, Iglesias is missing a couple ticks of velocity. It hasn’t affected his results yet. Romano’s missing a little zip too, also without ill-effect. Diaz is back to inducing the elite whiff rates of ages past. The 2021 season was his least impressive from a strikeout perspective. Funny to say that about a guy who recorded 12.78 K/9.

Tier 3: Upside Plays (7)

Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves

Taylor Rogers, San Diego Padres

Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

Andrew Kittredge, Tampa Bay Rays

Kimbrel, Rogers, and Knebel are all among the relievers who are missing some gas. All three had clean weeks. Kimbrel remains one of the most difficult closers to evaluate thanks to his recent Jekyll and Hyde performances. Since a meltdown on April 8, Jansen has pitched impeccably. There’s a strong case for both Kimbrel and Jansen to enter the second tier. I’m going to give it another week. They’re in this tier because of age-related cracks in the façade. Rogers could travel with them though I remain mindful of right-handed alternatives in the Padres ‘pen.

Chapman ran into his first command-related flop last Thursday. He faced three batters and walked them all. Michael King bailed him out with a strikeout and a line drive double play. Chapman next entered with the bases loaded in the 11th inning and promptly issued a game-ending walk to Ramon Urias. He recorded a clean save on Tuesday.

Although the Cardinals have talked up Helsley as a closer candidate, he’s been setting up for Gallegos in the early going. Helsley is pumping career-best velocity with an elite whiff rate. It’s only four innings, and he’s never had this kind of success inducing strikeouts. Still, consider stashing him if you’re hunting wild card saves.

In five games, Kittredge has entered once in the ninth, thrice in the eighth, and once in the sixth. A two-inning appearance on Tuesday accounted for his second save. As expected, he’s being used wherever the highest leverage can be found. In the short term, J.P. Feyereisen and Brooks Raley are expected to grab leftover saves. Feyereisen might be in the old Ryne Stanek role, making Opener starts and picking up occasional saves. Keep an eye on Jalen Beeks. An injury cut his breakout 2020 season short, but he’s picking up beyond where he left off.

Tier 4: Awaiting Clarity (10)

Josh Staumont, Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals

David Bednar, Chris Stratton, Wil Crowe, Pittsburgh Pirates

Gregory Soto, Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers

Camilo Doval, Jake McGee, San Francisco Giants

David Robertson, Chicago Cubs

Art Warren, Tony Santillan, Cincinnati Reds

Lou Trivino, Oakland Athletics

Mark Melancon, Arizona Diamondbacks

Anthony Bender, Miami Marlins

Hector Neris, Houston Astros

The Royals last two saves were picked up by Staumont. Barlow pitched the eighth of both games. I still believe this is a committee situation, one where Staumont temporarily has the upper-hand for save opportunities. Barlow is missing two-mph while Staumont appears to be in mid-season form.

Bednar isn’t inducing whiffs at the moment. No need to panic about 4.2 innings. Stratton’s goose looks cooked. He’s turned into a soft-tosser. Crowe, meanwhile, has emerged as a surprising candidate for leveraged innings. Expect a mid-3.00s ERA and similarly middling WHIP. Unlike Beeks or Andres Munoz, Crowe probably doesn’t have fantasy utility without saves.

Both Soto and Fulmer are also searching for their 2021 velocity. Thus far, Soto has benefited from a mix of good and bad fortune. His strikeout rate is way down despite normal-ish peripherals. He hasn’t been burned due to some easy fly outs. Fulmer has pitched excellently in five innings. He grabbed a save on Friday because Soto was unavailable.

The Giants late-innings situation should turn out well for fantasy managers. At this moment though, it’s a bit of a mess. Doval is back to walking the world and McGee isn’t finding strikeouts. These are the sorts of outcomes that could lead to opportunities for Gabe Kapler-favorite Tyler Rogers. For now, Doval is getting the most chances. On Tuesday, McGee pitched the seventh followed by Rogers then Doval. Jarlin Garcia lost it in the 10th.

Warren converted his first save 10 days ago. Since then, he’s appeared twice. The first outing was a decent performance in the seventh inning of a tied game. Santillan, Hunter Strickland, and Daniel Duarte worked the eighth and ninth innings of the eventual loss. More recently, Warren was a tad walk-happy while pitching the wrong side of a blowout against the Dodgers. This situation is giving me flashes of the Orioles bullpen. While the Reds have some talented relievers, they might not have enough leads to bother with roles.

The A’s are going to need another closer at some point, whether it’s soon due to Trivino struggling or later when they trade him. Dany Jimenez has emerged as a frontrunner after five solid frames. He relies on a curve as his main offering which he complements with a fastball on the upper-edge of the zone. I’m skeptical about his outcomes long-term.

Dylan Floro is due back in short order, at which point Bender might quickly relinquish the job. In four appearances (3.1 innings), he’s struggled to induce whiffs despite a career-best 97.9-mph average fastball. The issues, thus far, are too many fastballs and not enough command. He’s not walking guys, but he is throwing hittable pitches.

Neris isn’t locked in as the closer in Pressly’s absence, but it stands to reason he’ll be the one to get the opportunities. He has ample experience, and he’s not in the midst of his annual two-week where-did-my-splitter-go odyssey. Pressly might not be gone long, hence the tepid ranking here for Neris. He’d be adjacent to Rogers if he was the outright closer.

Tier 5: Fog of Spring (4)

Drew Steckenrider, Paul Sewald, Diego Castillo, Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners

Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Emilio Pagan, Minnesota Twins

Matt Barnes, Garrett Whitlock, Hansel Robles, Jake Diekman, Boston Red Sox

Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Nothing new to report about the Mariners late-inning plans besides that Munoz might be a Top-1 reliever in baseball. This is the hype reel we’ve been waiting to see since his debut in 2019.

The Twins are one of three teams yet to produce a save (see also the Guardians and Rangers). Duffey worked the sixth inning on Tuesday with a one-run lead. He allowed two solo home runs. Duran has also run afoul of homers in recent games. Pagan seems a decent bet to get the next save opportunity. For now, it’s clear as mud in Minnesota.

Whitlock is the Red Sox bulk reliever of choice, but it seems he’s also the closer on days when he’s available for a single-inning save. Those won’t be too common – at least not this month. The stated org plan is for him to start at some point. Robles has pitched decently and could be the most-days guy after Barnes lit a gas fire to a two-run deficit last Friday.

The Rangers might be coming back around to Plan A. As mentioned earlier, they’re one of three teams without a save. They jettisoned Greg Holland and lost Josh Sborz to elbow soreness. Barlow is inducing plenty of whiffs with his breaking ball-first approach. Bush has also pitched well. He’s also leaning on his bendy stuff in lieu of fastballs.

Tier 6: Do Not Roster (3)

Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies

Tanner Rainey, Kyle Finnegan, Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

Jorge Lopez, Dillon Tate, Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles

When I advise to avoid Bard, it’s to dodge the inevitable 16.00 ERA over five appearances which will sink his seasonal line at some point during the year. Those in head-to-head leagues shouldn’t worry as much about these concerns – at least not at this stage of the season. Bard would be a perfectly passable closer with a better home venue – somewhere in the Staumont-to-Bender range.

Rainey and Finnegan probably aren’t available today. The door is cracked ever-so-slightly for Doolittle to nab his first save of the season. He’s in vintage form. Rainey’s too volatile, and he’s missing velocity. Finnegan’s too bland.

Steals Department

Trea Turner shared the weekly lead with Steven Duggar and Julio Rodriguez. They swiped three bags apiece. Rodriguez has actually snapped off faster sprint speeds than Turner. In this short season, Rodriguez has the fourth-best sprint speed with Turner checking in fifth. Luis Robert remains atop the seasonal leaderboard with five steals. Myles Straw, Duggar, and Rodriguez are tied for second with four bags each.

Additional Notable Sprinters

Statcast’s Sprint Speed isn’t a perfect proxy for baserunning prowess because it’s a measure of top speed, specifically “a player’s fastest one-second window.” Some guys might top out at elite levels but take awhile to get there. It’s kind of like if a pitcher averages 95-mph but hit 100-mph once. It’s misleading to say he has a 100-mph fastball. Caveats aside, there are quite a few interesting names on the Top 20 sprinter leaderboard. Some of whom might be freely or cheaply available.

Let’s start with the Angels who have Jo Adell (3rd), Brandon Marsh (8th), and Tyler Wade (11th) in the Top 20. Mike Trout has historically landed in this range too. Adell and Marsh are currently juggling playing time between themselves and Taylor Ward. Adell has struggled with whiffs (47.5% K%) but has hit with enough authority when he does make contact to yield an above average batting line. Some fantasy managers might be keen to escape the strikeouts. The whiffs will regress, even if he remains below average in this regard. Marsh has performed in a more balanced manner. As for Wade, he makes some of the softest contact in the league which can work for a speedster of his otherwise limited ability.

Several teams have two players on the list. Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling checks in at second overall despite roughly no scouts fixating on his wheels. FanGraphs even tags him with 50-grade speed which is patently incorrect. After an icy start, the hits are starting to fall for Vierling – just in time to maybe scrape a few starts from a soon-to-return Odúbel Herrera. Equally cold infielder Bryson Stott is 15th on the leaderboard. While Vierling’s cold start is a function of being snakebit, Stott has been making poor swing decisions. A quick detour to Triple-A might get him back on track. Throughout his minor league career, he had plus plate discipline.

The Cubs and Dodgers also have two players in the Top 20, though fantasy owners aren’t likely to trade Turner or Seiya Suzuki anytime soon. However, Gavin Lux and Nico Hoerner are both showing signs of a breakthrough. Lux has long frustrated as a guy with plus speed who rarely attempts steals. He’s taken two bases already this season. Hoerner is the sort of ground ball hitter who needs thievery to justify a lineup spot in fantasy leagues. Perhaps he has a green light on a shaky Cubs roster.

Others of note including a slumpy Trent Grisham. Somebody asked me if they should cut Grisham for Jorge Mateo which just goes to show how far he’s fallen in some manager’s eyes. Now is a great time to buy low. Lane Thomas is another buy-low candidate who’s off to a rough start. He’s a bit passive at the plate, and it’s backfiring in the early going. I expect him to rebound. Last but not least is Jeremy Pena. He’s a buy-high target after hitting for ample power and contact early on. His plate discipline is the weakest part of his game so you might want to wait for the other shoe to drop (i.e. pitchers to adjust).