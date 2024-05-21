First-for-city pumped BMX track planned for Los Altos Park in $10 million renovation phase

May 20—It was a professional BMX track that kept Kalvin Davis in Albuquerque. Davis has been racing BMX bikes in New Mexico "ever since I was born, basically," he said at a Monday press conference at Los Altos Park.

"I decided why go anywhere when I've got the best place to train right here?" Davis said. "That track kept me here — I've been here ever since. I've got my own kids now."

The city celebrated the start of construction on the second phase of Los Altos Park construction, which will include a BMX pump track, a pedestrian walkway and new dog park. The first phase of the renovation concluded in July 2023, adding a softball field and permanent restrooms.

Emily Moore, a spokesperson for the Parks & Recreation department, wrote in a release that the track will be the first of its kind in Albuquerque.

Parks and Recreation director David Simon said the track was designed by a "renowned" pump track company, Velosolutions. The track could help get Albuquerque "on the map regionally in a hurry," Simon said, and eventually attract national competitions, while also catering to local families.

Phase 2 will cost $10 million in city funds and state capital outlay dollars. Construction is expected to last a little over a year, during which time the nearby I-40 pedestrian bridge will be closed.

In 2021, Davis and his daughter — then just a shovel-wielding toddler — were photographed at the groundbreaking for the Los Altos Park renovations.

On Monday, the tot was on her own set of kid-sized wheels, skidding to a halt in front of various dignitaries including Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, State Senator Mimi Stewart and State Representatives Liz Thomson and Debra Sariñana.

Davis prompted his daughter to speak, but the junior rider ultimately decided to maintain a dignified silence instead.

But Davis was vocal about his feelings.

"I think this new addition to the park is hopefully going to ... bring a new dynamic of people in the area," Davis said.

Keller said the renovation will come with additional safety measures, including a better perimeter design to allow for patrols, better visibility for APD, improved lighting and on-site security.