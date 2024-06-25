First City Dance Studio heads to nationals following competition season

Jun. 25—BEMIDJI — Bemidji's First City Dance Studio is headed to nationals following its competition season.

A total of 35 dancers, ages 8-18, traveled all over Minnesota and North Dakota competing in tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, musical theater and hip hop, a release said.

Throughout the season, dancers earned several Platinum and Standing O Awards, placed first overall in multiple categories and received specialty awards including Judges Choice. The team also earned encore performances and overall top-scoring routines at multiple competitions.

The team will cap off its successful season at nationals in Wisconsin from June 25-30.